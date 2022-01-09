Congressman: Biden using Covid funds to bankroll flights of illegals across U.S.

by WorldTribune Staff, January 9, 2022

The taxpayer money being used by Team Biden to fly illegal immigrants around the country on secret “ghost flights” is being diverted from Covid funds, a congressman said.

Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Dan Meuser sent a letter to the Biden administration requesting information on the secret migrant flights.

Meuser told Fox Business Channel that Team Biden was actually siphoning funds allocated for coronavirus testing and using it to fly border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S.

“The idea that they would do this, attempt to do it secretly, clandestinely in the middle of the night. There were two flights that came in on Christmas night, in the evening, at nine o’clock at night,” Meuser said.

“I went down to the airport the next day to see what was going on and there were many eyewitnesses that divulged everything to me. And that’s the only way that we really found out — through leaks. And I’ll tell you something else: the American people need to know what HHS did: They diverted billions of dollars of funding that was dedicated for tests, Covid tests … to bring in unaccompanied minors, illegal minors into the U.S.,” Meuser said.

Pennsylvania has reportedly become a transportation hub for illegals. The flights are charted in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Former Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Lou Barletta, who is currently running for governor in the Keystone State — accused Team Biden of flying border crossers and illegals to eastern communities in the state.

“First, we had to discover for ourselves that illegal immigrants were being shipped into northeast Pennsylvania on at least four flights. But then when people demanded information, the flights were shifted to the Lehigh Valley and they just hoped no one would notice,” Barletta said.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, confirmed the secret migrant flights to Pennsylvania were occurring, but passed them off as just a stopping point for passengers’ final destination, which remains unknown.

A Wolf spokesperson told Fox News: “Had any of the elected officials sending letters/statements asked, they would have received the same information that we have from HHS; over recent weeks, unaccompanied children passed through the Wilkes-Barre airport en route to their final destination to be unified with their parents or vetted sponsor.”

Breitbart’s John Binder noted that Joe Biden “helped entice nearly two million border crossers and illegal aliens to arrive at the southern border in 2021. In addition, his administration estimates that about half a million illegal aliens successfully crossed into the U.S., undetected by Border Patrol.”

As of late October, Team Biden has released more than 530,000 border crossers and illegals into the U.S. interior.

“This woke agenda is at the expense of the American people and it’s happening every day,” Meuser said.

“Because the border is so overwhelmed, they’re now being put on these planes, sent to different parts of the country — particularly Allentown and Wilkes-Barre Scranton in these cases, over 2,000 in the last few weeks — and buses are showing up and carting them off to locations that are unknown and HHS won’t tell us, won’t tell us where they’re going. We understand they’re going into the New York metro area but that’s just anecdotal,” Meuser added.

