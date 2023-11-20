Companies that went woke in 2020, are now feeling the heat

by WorldTribune Staff, November 20, 2023

Dove, which is owned by Unilever, has boasted that it donated more than $1 million to groups including the Black Lives Matter Foundation. Airbnb highlighted its grant of $500,000 to the foundation and the NAACP. DoorDash touted its $100,000 “donation partnership” with groups including the Black Lives Matter Foundation.

Consumers’ Research issued a “woke alert” last week against Dove, Airbnb, and Doordash as they are feeling the heat of throwing in with BLM after the group led by avowed Marxists issued pro-Hamas and anti-Israel statements in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas slaughter of 1,200 Israelis.

Soon after the massacre by Hamas terrorists, Black Lives Matter Chicago posted an image of a paraglider with a Palestinian flag, a reference to the Hamas paragliders which attacked Israeli civilians, with the caption “I Stand With Palestine.”

BLM later said it sent messages “that we aren’t proud of,” but did not apologize.

In 2015, BLM co-founder Patrice Cullors, a self-described “trained Marxist,” said “Palestine is our generation’s South Africa” and called for the dismantling of Israel.

“[I]f we don’t step up boldly and courageously to end the imperialist project called Israel, we’re doomed,” Cullors said during a panel discussion at Harvard Law School.

Then there’s Coca-Cola.

In a Nov. 1 letter to Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz asked why the company apparently deleted its online reference to a $500,000 donation by Sprite, one of its brands, to the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.

“Coca-Cola evidently wants the public to forget how it propped up a far-left group that has refused to condemn the Hamas terrorist organization and whose representatives have openly advocated since at least 2015, well before Sprite’s June 2020 donation, ‘to end the imperialist project called Israel,’ ” Cruz said.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) “has flagged at least four BLM chapters for pro-violence or pro-Hamas statements in response to the Oct. 7 massacre,” Valerie Richardson noted in a Nov. 15 report for The Washington Times.

A BLM Phoenix account shared a Students for Justice in Palestine post saying, “Palestinian freedom fighters are not terrorists.” The group responded to criticism by saying that the “Palestinian attack was a revolution and attempt to reclaim their freedom,” according to the Anti-Defamation League.

“Corporations that chose to publicly weigh in on woke political issues over the past several years can’t seem to find that same voice to condemn a shocking terrorist attack in which Hamas slaughtered more than 1,200 innocents,” Consumers’ Research Executive Director Will Hild told The Washington Times.

“Sadly, many of these companies also lack the courage to end their support of activist organizations that condone Hamas’ blatant terrorism,” Hild said. “Woke Alerts shine a light on companies that engage in exactly this kind of woke hypocrisy. Companies are on notice: you may be the subject of the next Woke Alert if you don’t start serving your customers, not woke politicians.”

