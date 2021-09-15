‘Worker solidarity’: Communist Party USA hails ‘collective’ vaccine mandate (and Big Pharma?)

by WorldTribune Staff, September 15, 2021

Joe Biden’s sweeping federal coronavirus vaccine mandate embodies the spirit of true collectivism and its right-wing opponents are stoked by sinister suspicion of big government. So says the Communist Party USA in a Sept. 14 article.

A muddled, unfocused and poorly written piece published on the party’s website titled “The vaccine: Misinformation and mandates” proclaims (bold added):

Collective action is required to overcome COVID-19. Addressing climate change, combating police repression and violence, and struggling for our democratic rights similarly requires the full power and unity of the working class. Only solutions that strengthen trust, and in so doing build unity and solidarity, will be successful….

The Biden administration’s recent extension of vaccine mandates is a welcome first step. But vaccine mandates are just one part of the larger collective action we need to take. An effective pandemic response includes mask mandates and free high-quality masks provided to everyone, universal and accessible testing, contact tracing, and access to affordable healthcare.

Meanwhile, in another article published Sept. 14 at People’s World, a site that “traces its lineage to the Daily Worker newspaper, founded by communists, socialists, union members, and other activists in Chicago in 1924,” the message is driven home that vaccine skepticism is a hallmark indicator of a menacing antipathy toward centralized government:

It is not paranoia to say that whenever serious right-wing campaigns like this attack the vaccine, one needs to check the degree of involvement by the disgraced former president, Donald Trump.

When Trump was running for president in 2016, he was already attacking science by claiming that vaccines cause autism. Already then, he was laying groundwork for building suspicion of almost anything the federal government did. The political aim, which has succeeded within the GOP, was to make mainstream the idea that almost anything coming from the federal government is problematic.

The logical conclusion that right-wingers want to foster broadly is that everything should be left to the states. We can see where this leads — with the states today promulgating countless voter suppression laws and attacks on the right of choice for women.

Interestingly, the communist mentality on the rights of the unvaccinated is very similar to that of leading progressive and Democratic Party elites:

If you are among the unvaccinated reading this article, please don’t write to us about the importance of your individual freedom. If you hate masking, distancing, and all the other things you have had to deal with this last year-and-a-half, we have only one tiny piece of advice: Go right now to your nearest drug store or pharmacy and get vaccinated.

Progressives claim they are “done” with showing consideration for the personal-liberty sentiments of the unvaxxed. For communists, of course, that was never a factor in the first place. The CPUSA hails the actions of coercive communist states in conducting their vaccination campaigns:

Vietnam and China are examples where a proactive and multifaceted response has been successful at reducing total cases and deaths. National and local governments provide mass testing, vaccines, and even meals and other amenities to those who need it.

In a nostalgic sigh to the bygone days of organized labor power, the CPUSA even links to a tweet from the radical leftist Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which declares vaccination to be a form of “worker solidarity”:

Getting vaccinated is a form of worker solidarity! The vaccines are safe, free, and effective. Protect yourself and your community by getting the jab(s) today. Find a vaccine near you by visiting https://t.co/ewJo2mntyH or texting your zip to 438829. #WeCanDoThis pic.twitter.com/mYXwztL5jb — RWDSU (@RWDSU) August 27, 2021

“This is a working-class fight,” the party adamantly states in voicing its full approval for forcing more than 320 million Americans to be injected with Big Pharma product. Given the spirit of the times, it seems a natural development.

