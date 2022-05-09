Commercial pilots injured by Covid vaccination break their silence

by WorldTribune Staff, May 9, 2022

A growing number of pilots are speaking out about debilitating injuries they suffered after receiving the Covid vaccine.

Some of the accounts are “hair-raising and deeply disturbing,” Maureen Steele, a paralegal and head of media relations for the John Pierce Law Firm, told The Defender in a May 6 report.

The firm represents U.S. Freedom Flyers (USFF), an organization opposing vaccine and mask mandates for pilots and airline staff in a series of legal actions against the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and several airlines.

Commercial pilot Bob Snow told The Defender that, after he had received the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine, he experienced sudden cardiac arrest and said he “will probably never fly again.”

Snow, who said he had received the jab “under duress,” said his dream of teaching his daughter to be a pilot is no longer a possibility.

“I was hoping to teach my daughter to fly. She wants to be a pilot. That will probably never happen, all courtesy of the vaccine.”

Snow, a captain with a major U.S. airline, told The Defender he received the J&J jab on Nov. 4, 2021, “as a result of an unambivalent company mandate to receive the vaccine or be terminated.”

According to Snow, he “began experiencing issues a little over two months” after receiving the vaccine. On April 9, he suffered cardiac arrest immediately after landing at Dallas-Forth Worth International Airport.

After receiving CPR and AED (automated external defibrillator) shocks to be revived, Snow spent almost a week in the hospital, where he was diagnosed with having sustained sudden cardiac arrest (SCA).

Snow said he had “no history of prior significant cardiac issues,” based on two EKGs (electrocardiograms) per year for each of the previous 10 years — none of which, according to Snow, “provided any indication of incipient issues that might lead to cardiac arrest.”

“I have no known family history to indicate a predisposition to developing significant cardiac issues at this point in my life,” Snow added.

Snow said, “[f]or now, it appears my flying career — indeed, likely all flying as a pilot — has come to a rapid and unexpected conclusion as SCA is a red flag to FAA medical certification.”

Agriculture pilot Cody Flint told The Defender he had been “perfectly healthy” before receiving his first and only dose of the Covid vaccine on Feb. 1, 2021.

“I have been extremely healthy my whole life with no underlying conditions,” said Flint, adding: “As a pilot that held a second-class medical [certification], I was required to get a yearly FAA flight physical to show I was healthy enough to safely operate an airplane. I have renewed my medical every year since I was 17. The last FAA medical I received was on January 19, 2021. The medical showed I was perfectly healthy just 10 days before receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Flint told The Defender: “Within 30 minutes, I developed a severe burning headache at the base of my skull and blurred vision. After a few hours, the pain was constant, but didn’t seem to be getting worse. I thought the pain would go away, eventually. It did not.”

Two days later began his seasonal job as an agricultural pilot, which typically runs from February to October of each year, Flint said.

He said: “Approximately one hour into my flight, I felt my condition starting to rapidly decline and I was developing severe tunnel vision. I pulled my airplane up to turn around to head home and immediately felt an extreme burst of pressure in my skull and ears.”

Flint said various doctors, including his longtime hometown doctor, refused to consider that his recent vaccination caused his symptoms. Instead, he was prescribed Meclizine for vertigo and Xanax for panic attacks.

According to Flint, doctors told him he would be “completely better within two days.” But two days later, Flint said he “could barely walk without falling over.”

Seeking a second opinion, Flint visited the Ear & Balance Institute in Louisiana, where he was diagnosed with left and right perilymphatic fistulas (a lesion in the inner ear), and highly elevated intracranial pressure due to swelling in his brainstem.

As Flint described it, “[m]y intracranial pressure had risen so high that it caused both of my inner ears to ‘blow out.’” Doctors told him this is usually caused by major head trauma.

“Obviously, I did not have head trauma,” said Flint. “What I did have, though, was an unapproved and experimental ‘vaccine’ just two days prior to suffering this bodily damage. My doctors [at the Ear & Balance Institute] clearly stated my health issues were a direct result of a severe adverse reaction to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.”

Like Snow, Flint believes “it is … highly unlikely that I’ll ever be able to fly again,” adding, “On most days, I am too dizzy to even safely drive a vehicle.”

Greg Pierson, a commercial pilot with a major U.S. airline that is also a federal contractor, said he was mandated to get vaccinated.

Pierson told The Defender: “I felt extremely pressured to consider getting vaccinated, even though I am adamant against any mandates that violate personal freedom choices. I did research and consulted several medical professionals regarding the associated risks. I have never had a flu shot in my lifetime, so this was not something I wanted to do. I reluctantly received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on August 26, 2021.”

The onset of symptoms was almost immediate, beginning “approximately 14 hours” after receiving the vaccine, when Pierson said he experienced “an extremely erratic and highly elevated heart rate.”

Pierson visited a local emergency room, where he was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. His condition was stabilized and he was soon discharged, though he remained on medication to help his heart return to a normal rhythm.

While Pierson says he has not experienced any further episodes, he still has not been cleared to return to the cockpit.

“I have been on disability since this occurrence, and combined with the leave, the personal and financial impacts have been significant,” Pierson said.

Pierson also described a similar experience to that of Flint, regarding the attitudes of some medical professionals regarding the possibility that his condition was brought on by the COVID-19 vaccine.

“When I brought the subject up to the ER cardiologist, that it was obvious what triggered my onset, she simply stated ‘s*it happens,’ ” Pierson said.

American Airlines pilot Wilburn Wolfe suffered a major seizure following his Covid vaccination, and it cost him his life.

Claudia Wolfe, his widow, shared her late husband’s story with The Defender.

Wolfe, a former Marine just a few years from retirement, “was definitely against getting this vaccine but was put in the position to take it or lose his job as a captain,” Claudia Wolfe said.

He received the J&J jab on Nov. 9, 2021.

Claudia Wolfe told The Defender: “[The] first 10 days were without any event … [on] day 11, it started with a migraine-like headache which got better that afternoon after taking a couple of aspirin. Unfortunately, the migraine came back and he was hoping that it’s nothing else but a migraine. On November 22, 13 days after the Covid vaccine, he had a seizure. When paramedics arrived and my husband came out of the seizure, he was paralyzed on his right side, arm and leg, and was taken to the emergency room.”

At the emergency room, a CT scan showed he was experiencing brain bleeding, and he was admitted into intensive care. There, according to Claudia Wolfe, “he continued to have convulsions on his right hand … shortly after he was admitted, he had another seizure and doctors decided to sedate him and put him on a ventilator.”

“That was the last time I talked to my husband, before the seizure in the ICU,” Claudia Wolfe said.

Wolfe never regained consciousness and died on Nov. 26, 2021 — only 17 days after receiving the Covid vaccine.

As Claudia Wolfe explained: “Doctors told me that he couldn’t work as a pilot anymore because he would have to be on seizure medication. But as the bleeding continued to spread I was told that he probably would not recognize me or his family and he probably would need a 24-hour facility to help him.

“This man was so strong and never needed a doctor, he was never sick enough to need one, and [he] just had a physical a couple months prior for his job as a pilot.”

Josh Yoder, a commercial pilot and a co-founder of the USFF, said an increasing number of pilots have “come forward to expose the truth regarding these toxic injections. Many pilots and other airline employees capitulated to the tactics of threats, harassment and intimidation perpetrated by the very companies they serve.”

Yoder told The Defender: “The U.S. Freedom Flyers have always taken a strong stance against the threats of government and corporate totalitarianism. We are filing massive, individual plaintiff lawsuits against the FAA, DOT [U.S. Department of Transportation] and commercial airlines to hold them accountable for the criminal and civil atrocities they’ve committed against our members.

“We will not rest until justice is served and constitutional American freedom is restored.”

