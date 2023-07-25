Columnist: Trump impeached for being right about Bidens and Ukraine, as America now knows

by WorldTribune Staff, July 25, 2023

House Democrats wound up impeaching President Donald Trump (the first time) because of a July 25, 2019, phone call he conducted with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump told Zelensky he may want to look into what Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, were up to in a corrupt Ukraine.

What is known today, thanks to whistleblowers and the former owner of Burisma, “could have come in so handy to impeachment committee Republicans had they been allowed to call specific witnesses” at the impeachment inquiry, Washington Times columnist Rowan Scarborough noted on Monday.

Why weren’t Republicans allowed to call specific witnesses?

California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff “blocked Republicans from calling witnesses and obtaining documents that could have told today’s unfolding, seedy story of the Biden family in Ukraine,” Scarborough wrote.

Schiff, who repeatedly pushed the bogus 2016 anti-Trump dossier as fact, “kept the Biden family safe so that Joe could run for president untainted by scandal,” Scarborough added.

With Schiff running interference, Republicans were blocked from telling the real story. That, Sacrborough noted, was: “Ukraine was a Biden scandal, not a Trump one. We now know that Trump had a good reason to ask Zelensky what the Biden family was up to.”

In 2014, Joe Biden was the Obama administration’s point man in Ukraine when Hunter Biden landed a seat worth millions on the board of directors of Burisma Holdings, a natural gas company owned by Mykola Zlochevsky, an oligarch tied to the Kremlin and viewed as corrupt by Washington.

The Hunter Biden laptop from hell contained emails detailing why Zlochevskyy put Hunter on the Burisma bard: His emissary, Vadym Pozharsky, told Hunter as he took his board seat in May 2014 that he wanted him to use his influence to stop a state investigation of Burisma and Zlochevsky.

“How could Hunter achieve such a daunting task as a mere corporate board member ensconced in Washington? Answer: His dad, the vice president,” Scarborough noted. “Once out of office, Biden bragged at a public event in Washington that he had manipulated the firing of prosecutor Viktor Shokin by threatening to cut $1 billion in American aid.”

In an email between Hunter and business partner Devon Archer, who also somehow won a board seat, the two talked of collecting nearly $5 million from Burisma. In quotation marks, Hunter called it “pay.”

Then-Rep. Devin Nunes, California Republican, “knew none of this when he defended Trump in 2019. Schiff made sure of that,” Scarborough wrote.

Whistleblowers have told House Republicans that the FBI was in possession of a FBI FD-1023 file that quoted a reliable informant as saying that Zlochevsky paid a $10 million bribe to Hunter and Joe Biden in exchange for firing Shokin.

“Why did the FBI not turn over this document to Nunes?” Scarborough asked.

Sen. Charles Grassley, Iowa Republican, has been a leader in exposing the cash transfers between crooked foreigners and the Biden family. On July 20, he released the FBI FD-1023.

“With the laptop and FD-1023, we now know the 2019 Trump impeachment was another Democratic Party sham,” Scarborough wrote.

At the forefront of that sham, was Schiff, who Scarborough pointed out “was in control in 2019 when he rammed through an impeachment inquiry that muzzled Nunes.”

“Chairman Schiff rejected witnesses identified by Republicans who would inject some semblance of fairness and objectivity,” said a December 2019 staff report signed by Nunes and two other GOP leaders. “Chairman Schiff denied Republican subpoenas for testimony and documents, violating the Democrats’ own rules to vote down these subpoenas with no notice to Republicans.”

“There is also nothing wrong with asking serious questions about the presence of Vice President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, on the board of directors of Burisma, a corrupt Ukrainian company,” added the report, also endorsed by Reps. Jim Jordan and Michael McCaul.

Describing Schiff’s tactics, the report said:“Despite this evidence, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff has prevented Republican Members from fully assessing the role of Hunter Biden on Burisma’s board of directors. Chairman Schiff refused to invite Hunter Biden and Devon Archer to testify during public hearings. Chairman Schiff declined to concur with a Republican subpoena for Hunter Biden to testify in a closed-door deposition. Chairman Schiff declined to concur with a Republican subpoena for documents relating to Hunter Biden’s role on Burisma.”

Scarborough noted that “finding all the truth is not how Schiff operates. In 2017-18, he flacked for the hoax dossier. When it became clear that the dossier was false — a collection of Moscow gossip and direct Kremlin disinformation — Schiff never relinquished the Russia-Trump conspiracy. This is today’s Democratic Party. An apology was in order. Instead, they high-fived and went on to the next prank: Ukraine.”

Membership . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish