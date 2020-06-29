Columnist: The mob is forcing globalism on Americans accustomed to individualism

by WorldTribune Staff, June 29, 2020

In America’s “new normal,” the leftist mob is being allowed to decide what’s best for individuals, a columnist said.

“Socialists and their cohorts on the far left are storming for America’s soul. The signs for all to see are everywhere,” Cheryl K. Chumley wrote for The Washington Times on June 27.

“Take a look at America’s streets; take the temperature of America’s politics; take a hard look at America’s culture and the trending talk of leaders and at the wolves at the gate and what they want. America’s individualism is in danger of being replaced by collectivism. By quasi-communism. By globalism,” Chumley wrote.

Joe Biden, the figurehead in the basement whose strings are being deftly pulled by the leftist puppet masters, just said in an interview on KDKA in Pittsburgh that one of his first White House acts would be to make the wearing of face masks in public mandatory for every man, woman and child in America.

“Required. Not recommended, but required. Let freedom reign? Not exactly,” Chumley wrote.

“It’s the new normal: Government ordering citizens this way and that way; government deeming what’s best for individuals, and dictating accordingly.”

Meanwhile, as Fox News wrote: “America’s got the thugs in the streets insisting on the removal of statues, memorials and monuments deemed offensive; the anarchists in Seattle successfully staging a takeover of public streets, patrolling away police with their own armed guards; a Black Lives Matter leader taking to national television and coyly telling a shocked audience that he ‘could be speaking … figuratively,’ or he ‘could be speaking literally’ — but that ‘if this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it.’ ”

The radicals rampaging through America’s streets today “don’t recognize the rights of the individual to have unfettered access to the streets, or the rights of the individual to possess private properties, including homes and cars and businesses, or the rights of the individual to be safe and secure, and be kept safe and secure by police,” Chumley wrote.

“It’s all leading to a perfect breeding period for socialists. It’s all marching toward a choice ground for the collectivists. This is America’s fight in 2020. The enemies of individualism are gunning hard.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a tweet just this week: “As we mark the 75th anniversary of the @UN Charter, we must reimagine the way nations cooperate. We need an effective multilateralism with scale, ambition and teeth.”

Chumley wrote: “MAGA, move over. Fact is, with Joe Biden, America will give it.

“With Joe Biden in the White House and the anarchists running the streets and Black Lives Matter controlling the narrative and Antifa types tearing down national identities — America will quickly board that globalist train.”

