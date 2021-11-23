Columnist: The Democrats’ heroes always seem to be ‘violent men’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 23, 2021

Darrell E. Brooks Jr., who was arrested for plowing into the Christmas Parade on Waukesha, Wisconsin, has a long criminal record. His record was available to any media outlets reporting on the tragedy in which five people were killed and dozens injured, including more than a dozen children.

The Washington Post’s headline in the aftermath: “Driver suspected of killing 5 at Wisconsin parade was speeding away from a knife fight, officials say.”

Fox News noted: “A background check from Wisconsin’s Department of Justice came back with over 50 pages of charges against Brooks stretching back decades. In 1999 he received his first felony conviction for taking part in an aggravated battery – for which he received three years of probation, records show. He’s also listed as a Tier 2 registered sex offender in Nevada.”

Brooks’s “criminality fits the profile of the modern Democrat hero,” blogger Don Surber noted on Nov. 22.

“George Floyd, Freddie Gray, and all three of the men who attacked Kyle Rittenhouse had criminal records of violence. The list is longer because Democrats love violent men.”

Mary Lemanski, who is listed as the social media director for the Democratic Party in DuPage County, Illinois has been blasted for describing the deadly Christmas parade rampage in Wisconsin as “karma” for the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse.

Meanwhile, in New York City, “they removed Thomas Jefferson’s statue but a bust of George Floyd now is displayed in the city. Democrats disposed of Jefferson because he gave the world ‘all men are created equal.’ Democrats worship the felon who gave them an excuse to do billions of dollars in damage,” Surber wrote. “America is under attack, and Democrats are cackling like Kamala in an interview.”

While many say that charges never should have been filed against Rittenhouse, Surber argued that “the DA had no choice. The media was trying to railroad the teenager at the behest of Democrats. When the mob is at the jail door demanding the prisoner be released for a Necktie Party, the sheriff quickly arranges a trial. The trial allowed Rittenhouse to correct the media.”

Surber continued: “Rittenhouse entered the courtroom presumed to be an innocent man. He walked out with his innocence established once and for all by a jury of his peers.

“Brooks, too, is presumed innocent. If indicted, he will either cop a plea or face a jury of his peers. That is the way our system works. It is decent, which is why Democrats wish to replace it with roving mobs of SJWs.”

