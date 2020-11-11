Columnist: Socialism is just a few Senate seats away

by WorldTribune Staff, November 11, 2020

Joe Biden’s “Dark Winter” is mild compared to what Democrats are planning.

Get ready for a “Dark Future” of socialism if they gain a majority in the Senate.

Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer told a crowd of New Yorkers who were celebrating the idea of a Joe Biden White House that, “Now we take Georgia; then we change the world.”

“Take heed. That’s a dark warning. That’s a dark warning about the runoffs in Georgia set for decision in January,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted in a Nov. 10 op-ed.

Schumer’s musings are those “of a man who represents a movement filled with anti-American forces who’ve been trying to undercut this country’s sovereignty and shred its system of limited government — of democratic-republic government — of government where individual rights come from God — for years. Decades, even,” Chumley wrote.

“And for all the types out there who gasp in mock scorn at the idea of That! ever coming Here! — of that socialist-slash-communist-slash-collectivist government, a la Cuba or Venezuela government hitting here, the shores of America — well, wake up. It’s here. It’s been here, slowly seeping into America’s culture then politics for years. It’s just not been quite so open or quite so widespread.”

And, Chumley added, “it’s poised to coalesce and go public under a Biden-Kamala Harris administration.”

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called in a tweet for red-flagging “Trump sycophants” so as to shut them down when “they try to downplay or deny their complicity” in President Donald Trump’s America First agenda.

That tweet was followed by the announcement of a Trump Accountability Project to “make sure,” as the former Democratic National Committee press secretary, Hari Sevugan put it, “anyone who took a paycheck to help Trump undermine America is held responsible for what they did.”

Re-education camp anyone?

A few weeks prior to the Nov. 3 election, Kamala Harris was calling for economic justice, social justice, environmental and climate justice and legal reform justice — “as if America’s free market and democratic-republic don’t already offer justice for all,” Chumley wrote. (The vice president, remember, serves as the tie-breaker in the Senate.)

“That’s another way of saying out with the Constitution, in with the socialism. Out with that racist Constitution, as the Marxists with Black Lives Matter have beaten for months now.”

The Senate races in Georgia “are all that’s standing, politically speaking, between a socialist onslaught and the American people,” Chumley noted.

“That’s no understatement. If America falls — where will the torch of freedom be carried? There is no where, no other country, to go. This is twelfth hour stuff.”

