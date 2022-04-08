Columnist: Grooming your kids is the hill Disney wants to die on

by WorldTribune Staff, April 8, 2022

America’s parents are now confronted by a woke mob which is fine with committing “felonies on their children under the guise of tolerance,” Emerald Robinson wrote in an April 1 op-ed on substack.com.

Robinson noted that Disney, a company notorious for “hiring pedophiles,” said in a statement that its “goal as a company” was to see Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill “repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts.”

“This is Sodom and Gomorrah stuff. These demons recognize no legal or moral boundaries regarding your kids — and they openly acknowledge as much. The LBGT community has essentially merged with the pro-pedophile community,” Robinson wrote.

The legislation which the woke mob disingenuously refers to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, is an “anti-groomer bill that prevents school teachers from grooming 5 year old children about deviant sex practices,” Robinson noted.

The statement issued by Disney tells Americans all they need to know about “the people running Disney these days,” Robinson wrote. “The Disney Company believes that grooming your kids is the hill that it wants to die on.”

Disney actually issued its statement calling for the repeal of the Parental Rights in Education bill after several of its employees were caught in a pedophile sex trafficking bust by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Disney is base of operations for pedophiles, prove me wrong pic.twitter.com/llHZT3rEFH — Dr. Randall McCaffry (@RandallMccaffry) March 28, 2022

As Robinson pointed out, these were not isolated incidents when it comes to Disney. In fact, Disney employees, or cast members, get arrested for child porn crimes and child sex crimes on a regular basis.

It is not just a problem with low-level Disney employees “either — it starts right at the top,” Robinson noted. “For example, the director of music publishing at Disney, Jon Heely, was charged with three felony counts of child sexual abuse in 2017.”

Disney’s chief of online properties, Patrick Naughton, was arrested and convicted in 2000 for similar crimes. Another Disney executive, vice president Michael Laney, was convicted in 2019 of sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl.

“Disney isn’t hiding that it wants to indoctrinate your kids in LBGT sexual deviancy — it wants to celebrate that fact. In other words: Disney wants to groom and queer your kids,” Robinson wrote. “You might even say that the entire Disney corporate structure is now designing all of its products with only that one goal in mind.”

SCOOP: Disney production coordinator Allen March says his team is committed to “exploring queer stories” and has created a “tracker” to make sure they are creating enough “gender nonconforming characters,” “canonical trans characters,” and “canonical bisexual characters.” pic.twitter.com/ddSzw4aqQv — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 29, 2022

“This is the very definition of pure evil, of course,” Robinson wrote. “What right does an entertainment company have to intentionally turn your kids into homosexuals? The answer is: none. We have left the boundaries of rationality and capitalism altogether — and nothing can excuse or explain it.”

