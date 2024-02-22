Collateral damage: Biden’s dog bit White House personnel at least two dozen times

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 22, 2024

Was Commander loyal to a fault or simply looking for a new home?

Joe Biden’s German shepherd named Commander bit White House personnel on at least 24 occasions, according to documents published this week in response to a Freedom of Information Act request filed in October by The Black Vault, a research outlet that focuses on FOIA documents.

White House personnel required stitches after at least two of the incidents, one on June 15, 2023, and another on July 29, 2023,

In the June incident, a Secret Service agent who sustained a “deep bite” received stitches from the White House Medical Unit staff, per a newly released email regarding the attack.

“East Wing Tours were stopped for approximately 20 minutes due to blood from the incident being on the floors in the area of the Booksellers,” the email states.

In the July incident, Commander bit the arm of an agent who was with the first family in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where Biden has a home. The agent received stitches on the scene, according to the documents.

In June 2023, a top-ranking Secret Service agent sent out a group email asking for responses from staffers who had been bitten by Commander: “This info will be sent to the front office to hopefully support some new initiatives. Until then, please keep a considerable amount of distance between you and the dog. Your safety is important to me.”

In an email later that month, an agent advised others to “be creative to ensure our own personal safety.”

Commander was re-homed in October 2023.

Biden’s other German shepherd, Major, also bit agents and caused hundreds of dollars in damages, according to previously released records.

