Cocaine at the White House? Former secret service agent Bongino explains

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 6, 2023

The Secret Service on Wednesday confirmed what everyone already knew, that the powdery substance found inside the White House over the weekend is cocaine.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said that the cocaine was discovered in an area of the West Wing lobby where individuals can store their phones.

As most Big Media outlets did their best to ignore the story, WorldTribune.com reported on July 3 that the White House grounds were evacuated on Sunday after what was initially reported as an unidentified package was identified as cocaine.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that the lobby where the Secret Service claims the cocaine was found is “a heavily traveled area” regularly accessed by both visitors and staff.

Big Media that did report on the story followed Jean-Pierre’s instructions and repeated that the cocaine was found in “a heavily traveled area,” hinting that anyone could have taken the blow into the White House.

But former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino destroyed the narrative that anyone could have brought in the cocaine, tweeting: “There’s absolutely ZERO chance anyone other than a family member brought that cocaine inside the White House complex. No chance that would make it past the mag/security checkpoints. Family bypasses those.”

Hunter Biden joined his father and other members of the Biden family back at the White House on Tuesday, following a weekend getaway to Camp David and just hours after the cocaine was found, to take in the Fourth of July fireworks .

Joe Biden and Jill Biden were accompanied on the balcony of the South Portico by Hunter Biden, his son Beau Jr., first daughter Ashley Biden and other family members.

Hunter Biden has acknowledged a prior addiction to crack cocaine. He also repeatedly recorded himself smoking, snorting, and otherwise ingesting the substance on dozens of occasions. He was also on the White House grounds Friday before heading off to Camp David with his father for the second weekend in a row.

The White House declined to say whether it would want to see a criminal prosecution if a specific individual were found to be responsible for bringing the cocaine into the complex, or whether staffers would face new drug tests or screening after the incident.

There’s absolutely ZERO chance anyone other than a family member brought that cocaine inside the White House complex. No chance that would make it past the mag/security checkpoints. Family bypasses those. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) July 5, 2023

Nothing to see here Just a video of Hunter Biden allegedly doing a bump of cocaine at the White House in front of children But don’t worry – the media said the bag of blow found at the WH wasn’t Hunter’s!

pic.twitter.com/Bt5hCT2ghf — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 5, 2023

