Coach for team formerly called Washington Redskins fined for calling Jan. 6 ‘dust-up’

June 12, 2022

In the woke bubble that covers the Washington, D.C. Swamp, individuals do have certain First Amendment rights.

They can say Black Lives Matter (not all lives).

They can say there are an infinite number of genders.

They can say Jan. 6 was a violent “insurrection” carried out by white supremacists.

They can’t say Washington Redskins (it’s the Commanders now).

They can’t say that, according to human biology, there are only two genders.

They can’t say Jan. 6 was a “dust-up” compared to the BLM riots during the summer of 2020.

In exercising his former First Amendment right to free speech, Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said: “People’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem. And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down — and we’re going to make that a major deal. I just kind of think there’s two standards. And if we apply the same standard and we’re going to be reasonable with each other, let’s have a discussion.”

No matter how right he may be, Del Rio’s comments were not in compliance with the approved narrative. Washington Commanders coach and overlord of wokeness Ron Rivera laid that out in no uncertain terms in a tweet which included the Pride Month symbol of the Washington football team.

Del Rio was forced to apologize and slapped with a $100,000 fine.

Corporate media reports omitted Del Rio’s full statement while citing Rivera’s full statement.

Larry Ward, Chairman of the Constitution Rights PAC and member of the Free Press Foundation Advisory Board, noted in a Facebook post:

“This is mass formation psychosis. Jan. 6 protesters did not kill a single human. That is a bald-faced lie. BLM protests killed many, burned many buildings down, injured, looted, intimidated and destroyed our inner cities over a death that was clearly caused by a Fentanyl overdose, in an arrest that was itself justified. It was not peaceful. Why can’t we speak truth anymore?”

