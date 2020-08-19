Clinton lectures Trump on decorum as his Epstein photos go viral

by WorldTribune Staff, August 19, 2020

Having excused all he did in the Oval Office, the Democratic Party on Tuesday invited Bill Clinton to lecture President Donald Trump on what the current president does in the Oval Office.

“At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center,” Clinton said in his remote speech to the Democratic National Convention. “Instead, it is a storm center. There’s only chaos. Just one thing never changes — his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there.”

It’s also the same guy who was cozy with deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein but continues to insist he knew nothing about Epstein’s crimes even though he took trips on Epstein’s “Lolita Express” private jet and was spotted at Epstein’s private island where underage girls were flown in for hookups.

The same day Clinton was addressing his party of loyalists, the [U.K.] Daily Mail ran a photo showing Clinton receiving a neck message from Chauntae Davies, then 22, who has accused Epstein of raping her.

The caption read: “Clinton, then 56, had complained of having a stiff neck after falling asleep on Epstein’s notorious private jet while on a humanitarian trip with the pedophile to Africa in September of 2002. After (Ghislaine) Maxwell’s insistence, Clinton asked the twenty-something: ‘Would you mind giving it a crack?’ ”

The massage reportedly took an awkward turn when Davies requested Clinton change positions — which was seen as a poor choice of words in light of the former president’s Oval Office sex scandal with intern Monica Lewinsky.

“I’ve got a bad angle, would you mind getting on your knees?” wrote Davies in her soon-to-be-released memoir, according to the Daily Mail. “I’m not at all sure what came over me. For a moment the room fell silent. I couldn’t believe I’d said that. The words just shot out before I realized what I was saying or who I said it to.”

“Then, although his face had turned the color of fire, he laughed. The whole room was laughing too. And, being the good sport he was, he sat down so I could get a better angle.”

Davies has alleged that Epstein — who allegedly hanged himself while in federal custody in August 2019 — raped her on several occasions after she was recruited by Maxwell.

“Would you mind giving it a crack?” That may be the next in a long line of Clinton catchphrases which includes “I did not have sexual relations with that woman” and “That depends on what the definition of is is.”

The Media Research Center’s Scott Whitlock noted: “Democrats claim to embrace women speaking out against harassment in a #MeToo era. So it’s awkward to see journalists look the other way at Bill Clinton speaking on night two of the Democratic National Convention. It’s even more awkward with newly unearthed photos of the former president getting a massage from an alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim.”

Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani called the second night of the DNC “a parade of hypocrites,” tweeting, “Bill Clinton wants to cleanse the Oval Office?”

Added Juanita Broaddrick, who accused Clinton of raping her in 1978: “Where is MeToo?”

Clinton was even subjected to mockery from “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, who said: “I don’t think Bill Clinton gets to lecture anyone on what should happen in the Oval Office. Those in glass houses should not be allowed near the interns.”

