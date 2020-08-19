Photos surface of Clinton with Epstein accuser and boarding ‘Lolita Express’

BREAKING . . .

Bill Clinton grins with pleasure as he enjoys an intimate neck massage with a young Jeffrey Epstein victim in never-before-seen photographs obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com.

The troubling pictures are an ill-timed reminder of Clinton’s links to Epstein as the former President, 72, prepares to endorse Joe Biden tonight at the Democratic Convention.

Clinton traveled numerous times on the dead pedophile’s private Jet, the Lolita Express, socialized with his alleged Madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, and faced a slew of sexual misconduct accusations himself during his years in public life.

Yet the 42nd President of the United States is still revered in progressive circles despite the renewed focus on Epstein’s crimes and the predatory behavior of rich, powerful men . . .

