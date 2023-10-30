Clinton, Inc., Qatar and the revived anti-Israel global consensus

by WorldTribune Staff, October 30, 2023

Long the status quo at the United Nations and among rogue states, anti-Israel fervor is now spreading to the West through migration to Europe and on anti-American U.S. campuses.

Qatar has used its oil riches to fund a seemingly passionate anti-Israel global network.

And what would a leftist global movement be without the infamous Clinton Foundation and its George Soros connections.

Soon after the Hamas massacre of Israeli civilians on Oct. 7, Hillary Clinton published a note of support on X for “everyone affected by the horrific attacks by Hamas” and expressing “strong support of our ally,” Israel.

“The former secretary of state had nothing to say about one of Hamas’s key allies, the energy-rich kingdom of Qatar, and not surprisingly: Qatar is not only an important friend of the U.S. in the region but also for many years was a generous patron of Bill and Hillary Clinton,” Micah Morrison note in the Oct. 30 Judicial Watch Investigative Bulletin.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton noted on X that Qatar funneled money to the Clintons when Hillary was secretary of state and she “hid this until disclosures from Wikileaks and pressure from Judicial Watch forced her to admit to tens of millions of previously hidden foreign cash payments to ‘Clinton Inc.’ ”

Morrison added: “Slipping money into the hands of slippery politicians — a time-honored tradition in the Middle East and elsewhere — of course is not the same as providing significant ongoing state support for a murderous terrorist organization. But the Clinton experience does provide a snapshot of the Qatari influence operation and a warning about what Qatar may be up to elsewhere, including in the United States.”

The Clinton Foundation has avoided serious media scrutiny, federal prosecutors and the IRS despite extensive documentation of questionable transactions via independent media such as WorldTribune.com and public exposure by President Donald J. Trump’s 2016 broadsides about “Crooked Hillary”. Average people can also donate to Clinton Foundation [see https://www.clintonfoundation.org/]. The minimum recommended donation is $55 and the curious are advised that yes,

Your gift is tax deductible as per your local regulations, as we are a tax exempt organization. We will email you a donation receipt. Please keep this, as it is your official record to claim this donation as a tax deduction.

In 2014, a Judicial Watch investigative report disclosed that Bill Clinton had earned upward of $48 million in speaking fees around the globe, including from Arab countries, while Hillary Clinton served as secretary of state. “Former President Clinton trotted the globe collecting huge speaking fees while his wife presided over U.S. foreign policy,” Fitton noted at the time.

Related: Hillary Clinton’s deep ideological ties with George Soros called ‘serious cause for alarm’, October 21, 2016

A leaked Wikileaks email revealed that, in 2011, the Clintons had received a $1 million gift from Qatar which was never reported by the Clintons, a clear violation of the disclosure agreement they had signed with the State Department when Hillary took the helm. Soon after the 2011 gift, a high-ranking Qatari official pressed the Clinton circle for “five minutes” with the former president.

Qatar’s pursuit of influence in the United States is not limited to the Clintons and their allies. According to investigative reports, Qatar has given $1 billion to American universities since 2011.

“Qatar also is a major purveyor of anti-Semitism. It’s media is filled with anti-Semitic and anti-Israel propaganda. And at the UN—not exactly a bastion of pro-Israel sentiment—a high-ranking Qatari official was recently denied a senior post on the grounds of anti-Semitism. That’s useful context when considering Qatar’s role supporting Hamas,” Morrison noted.

Qatar is not alone when it comes to showering cash on anti-Israel movements.

Leftist billionaire George Soros has funneled more than $15 million since 2016 to groups behind this month’s pro-Palestine protests, where demonstrators openly cheered the Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel, the New York Post reported on Oct. 28.

A New York Post examination of Open Society Foundations records shows Soros’s grant-making network gave $13.7 million of the money through Tides Center, a deep-pocketed leftist advocacy group that sponsors several nonprofits who’ve justified Hamas’s attacks while claiming Palestinians obsessed with the eradication of the Jewish state are the real victims.

The Post found that Tides’ beneficiaries include Illinois-based Adalah Justice Project, which on the day of the Oct. 7 massacre posted a photo on Instagram of a bulldozer tearing part of Israel’s border fence down and a caption: “Israeli colonizers believed they could indefinitely trap two million people in an open-air prison… no cage goes unchallenged.”

Members of the Palestinian advocacy group occupied California Rep. Ro Khanna’s office on Oct. 20 to demand he sign a resolution calling for ceasefire in Gaza. Adalah’s members also co-sponsored a rally that same day in New York’s Bryant Park where hostile demonstrators spewed antisemitic chants and waved a sign that read “I DO NOT CONDEMN HAMAS.”

Open Society Foundations gave $60,000 in 2018 to the Arab American Association of New York, a group co-founded by politically connected activist Linda Sarsour that helped plan a hate-filled “Flood Brooklyn for Palestine” protest in Bay Ridge on Oct. 21, where protestors called for the eradication of Israel and held a sign of the Israeli flag in a trash basket that read “Please keep the world clean!”

“George Soros and his son Alex have a long history of supporting the most radical organizations across the planet, and that includes pro-Hamas organizations that support the most heinous kind of behavior,” said Dan Schneider, vice president of the conservative watchdog group Media Research Center. “We’ve called on George Soros to withdraw this funding, but he seems very determined to continue supporting antisemitic organizations that want to upend western civilization.”

