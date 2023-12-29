Climate ‘scam’: Arabs, Chinese, and globalists are ‘laughing all the way to the bank’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 29, 2023

“They are not really working on phasing out oil or phasing out fossil fuels. They are working on phasing out the Western world, which is also known as Christendom or the ‘Free World.’ ”

That was one of the major takeaways from the recent COP28 climate summit in Dubai, according to journalist Alex Newman.

In an interview with USAWatchdog.com, Newman said what really jumped out at him at the summit “is they were talking about phasing out carbon emissions and phasing out fossil fuels, but that’s just for the suckers in the Western world.”

“That’s just the United States under Joe Biden. That’s just for European Union under their treacherous leaders,” Newman said. “The communist Chinese, the Arab dictatorships, the Russians and all the different socialist kleptocracies, they were literally making oil deals at this summit.”

Newman said he was not speculating about the deals:

“We have the leaked documents showing the COP28 President, which was held by the United Arab Emirates (UAE)… that show they were plotting to make oil deals with Beijing. They were plotting to make oil deals with the Columbians. They were plotting to do oil and gas deals off the coast of Africa. So, on the one hand, the Western media and the United Nations are telling Westerners that you need to dismantle your energy systems. You need to stop all your coal fired power plants. Biden said he wanted to get rid of methane emissions…

“That would take out all the natural gas plants and take out 60% of our power generation in the United States. The Arabs, communist Chinese and the globalists are laughing all the way to the bank.”

Newman said he saw several U.S. senators at the conference:

“I confronted multiple U.S. senators about this. I said, hey, the communist Chinese are bringing two new coal fired power plants online every single week. The Chinese CO2 emissions are massively larger than the entire Western world combined. Are you saying we need to jump off a cliff and beg the Chinese to jump after us? And the response was basically, yeah, we are going to ask them real nice. Give me a break.”

Newman continued: “They all understand this is a scam. They want to de-industrialize the Western world. They want to shift economic and, ultimately, military power away from the United States and what used to be known as the ‘Free World’ towards the other pole in this multipolar world order that they are building, especially Beijing.”

Team Biden’s climate czar, John Kerry, has said that “nothing can stop this transformation. This is the biggest transformation in human history. Nothing and nobody can stop it.”

During the COP28 summit, the United Nations “had all these billboards and placards in Dubai that said the transformation was unstoppable,” Newman said. “All I can think of when they are saying this stuff, and I am seeing all the billboards, is that is very similar to what they said when they launched the Titanic. … The Bible says, ‘Pride goes before the fall.’ We will see about that, but they certainly want the people in the world to believe this is unstoppable.”

Newman said he is especially worried about what the UN has planned for education and brainwashing the children of the world:

“We actually got there on the COP28 ‘Education Day.’ The first ad I saw said ‘Education Transformation COP28.’ This was a huge part of the festivities. They are openly telling us that they are going to brainwash the next generation of Americans, Germans, Japanese, South Koreans and the West to believe this hoax with all their heart. The brainwashing of our children and the dumbing down of our children is the most significant weapon in their arsenal. They will never be able to get this to pass unless they can brainwash enough of our children. We’ve got to protect our kids. If we don’t stop the brainwashing of our kids, it’s all over.”

