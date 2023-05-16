Chinese migrants apprehended in Florida landing part of dramatic 2023 U.S. surge

by WorldTribune Staff, May 16, 2023

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency (CPB) has reported a huge increase in the number of Chinese migrant apprehensions taking place along U.S. borders.

During the first six months of Fiscal Year 2023, which began on Oct. 1, 2022, border agents apprehended 6,558 Chinese migrants who entered the United States outside of a legal port of entry.

On Monday, U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Miami sector apprehended a group of Chinese migrants who were smuggled via boat to a beach landing.

Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar tweeted that agents and other law enforcement partners apprehended a total of ten Chinese migrants from the incident. The migrants were turned over to ICE Homeland Security Investigations.

WPLG CBS 10 in Miami reported the incident took place on Sunny Isles Beach in Florida. The news outlet provided video of the migrant landing and agents searching for the Chinese nationals attempting to avoid apprehension.

The apprehension of nearly 6,600 Chinese migrants in six months nearly equals the combined totals of the entire six previous years (6,772 Chinese migrants), according to official Border Patrol reports.

Footage taken by Fox News in March showed Customs and Border Protection (CBP) releasing busloads of Chinese nationals into the U.S. interior.

In February, officials say the Rio Grande Valley Sector — one of the busiest sectors along the U.S. southern border — has seen a more than 900% increase in Chinese nationals over the same time last year. Across the southern border, there were 55 encounters of Chinese nationals in February 2022. There were 1,368 in February 2023.

Team Brownsville, a nonprofit focused on providing basic goods and resources to recently arrived migrants and asylum seekers in that Texas city, said it has been receiving dozens of Chinese nationals every day, compared to just a few when the group was founded in 2018.

Zheng Cunzhu, a Los Angeles-based immigration expert and director of the nonprofit Voices of Immigrants, said his group recently started renting AirBnB rooms in California to accommodate Chinese migrants who had just crossed the southern border. The group plans to rent more in Arizona, he said.

