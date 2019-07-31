Chinese covert op targets Trump re-election via Wall Street, K Street

by WorldTribune Staff, July 31, 2019

China plans on using “four weapons” to prevent President Donald Trump from winning a second term, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan recently revealed.

“China has been protesting western powers trying to interfere in the domestic politics of China but in fact China is not only trying interfere in the domestic politics of the United States, they are interfering publicly with U.S. elections,” Guo Wengui, an exiled Chinese real estate tycoon-turned-anti-communist critic, told the Washington Free Beacon’s Bill Gertz.

The anti-Trump operation, Guo said, is being directed by supreme leader Xi Jinping and Wang through the Communist Party of China (CCP) National Security Commission, a high-level body created in 2013 that since then has tightened control over all other security organs, Gertz’s July 30 report said.

“For the 2020 U.S. presidential election, the security committee has given very clear instructions that it is not permissible for Trump to win the 2020 election,” Guo said speaking through an interpreter.

By deploying its intelligence and influence resources in the United States, the CCP is looking to exploit political divisions between Democrats and Republicans in seeking to unseat Trump, Guo said. “President Trump has already caused a lot of damage to the CCP, so they have declared he will not be allowed to have another four years in power.”

Chinese interference in the current American political climate was first disclosed by Trump in September 2018 and a month later in a speech by Vice President Mike Pence.

Pence stated that the Beijing political interference employs a whole-of-government approach involving political, economic, military tools, and propaganda to interfere in both policy and politics.

“To put it bluntly, President Trump’s leadership is working; and China wants a different American president,” Pence said in a speech Oct. 4.

Gertz noted that China’s technology theft, estimated by the White House to be as much as $600 billion annually, along with other practices and behaviors by China have emerged as a key issue in the coming presidential campaign with Democrats voicing increasing opposition to past conciliatory policies toward Beijing.

The first weapon Wang said China plans to wield against Trump is the use of Wall Street financial leaders.

Wang has close ties to former Treasury Secretary Hank Paulson, a former Goldman Sachs executive who is said to favor unfettered American business engagement with China.

“Wall Street basically has a vested interest in helping out CCP members, the kleptocrats,” Guo said. Kleptocrats is the term Guo uses to describe corrupt Chinese leaders.

The second weapon in China’s effort to derail Trump are pro-China, anti-Trump political leaders and lobbyists who reside in the Washington, D.C. swamp.

“There are quite a few of these individuals who have been corrupted by the CCP for many years … and so they will be the No. 2 weapon,” Guo said.

The third weapon is the American corporate media and social media.

“Media such as Google, Facebook, and newspapers such as the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Washington Post, and even the national broadcast channels will be unwilling to challenge the Chinese Communist Party in coming to the defense of President Trump,” Guo said.

Many news industry owners have interests in China and therefore will be reluctant to counter Chinese influence operations targeting the president, he added.

The fourth weapon is China’s effort to co-opt overseas Chinese and Asian-Americans, groups that have grown in political power through increased wealth and subsequent political donations and voting power.

Guo noted one example of the power of the pro-China activities in the United States involved Beijing’s apparent use of people who were directed to clash with pro-Taiwan supporters in New York earlier this month. The pro-Taiwan supporters had gathered during the visit there by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

“We need to remember that for all four of these weapons, the real controlling power is the National Security Commission,” Guo said.

According to Guo, Chinese leaders have assumed mafia-like power in China through Xi and Wang and an associated group of between five and 10 Chinese families.

The real goal of the security organs of power is use all means to maintain the interests of the Party elites.

“We must know that the 2020 presidential election is not really an election campaign between the Republican Party or the Democratic Party,” Guo said. “In fact, it is actually a campaign between President Trump and Wang Qishan and Xi Jinping.”

