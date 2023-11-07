‘China, India Pakistan’: Thousands of illegals have surged Tucson Border Sector since Nov. 1

by WorldTribune Staff, November 7, 2023

Thousands of illegals have been apprehended in San Miguel, Arizona since the beginning of the month, including a single group of 1,200 that surged over the border on Saturday alone, Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents said.

Most of the illegals are surrendering to Border Patrol in hopes of gaining release into the United States to pursue asylum claims, Breitbart News reported on Nov. 6, with a source saying that most of the migrants apprehended on Saturday will likely achieve that goal and be released to non-government migrant shelters in the coming days.

“There’s just no more room at the inn to hold them and no mechanism in place to remove them to their home country fast enough — we’re overwhelmed,” the source said.

More than 60,000 illegals have sought to enter through Joe Biden’s open border at the Tucson Sector since Oct. 1, making it the busiest sector in the nation, according to the report.

“Breitbart Texas posted near Lukeville, Arizona, recently and observed multiple large migrant groups crossing into the United States daily,” the report said. “The migrant groups consisted of nationals from the People’s Republic of China, India, Pakistan, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Senegal, and a host of other migrants from across the globe.”

Writing for the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) on Oct. 30, Andrew Arthur noted that Team Biden has “paroled” more than 221,000 nationals of Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela into the United States under its “CHNV parole program”, plus nearly 226,000 others who applied for appointments at the Southwest border ports of entry using the CBP One mobile app.

“Add in 908,788 illegal entrants who were apprehended by Border Patrol at the U.S.-Mexico line but released into the United States anyway, and the total surges to nearly 1.4 million aliens with no right to enter the United States who will be living here indefinitely anyway, thanks to the Biden administration’s ad hoc illegal immigration system, which is completely divorced from Congress’s limits in the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA),” Arthur wrote.

In Fiscal Year 2023, Border Patrol agents at the Southwest border apprehended just over 1.496 million illegals who were processed under the INA (in lieu of expulsion under Title 42). Just 177,630 of them — 11.9 percent of the total — were processed for expedited removal.

Of the 771,798 aliens apprehended at the Southwest border between May 1 and Sept. 30, just 106,040 — 13.7 percent — were processed for expedited removal.

Tom Homan, former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director in the Trump administration, vowed that deportations will increase substantially as he intends to returning as a border enforcement official if Trump wins the White House in 2024:

Tom Homan: ‘I promised President Trump, if he goes back, I go back, and I’m going to run the biggest deportation operation the world has ever seen!’pic.twitter.com/t9S4H35K8T — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 7, 2023

It’s an invasion. Massive 8,000 person migrant caravan headed straight to Arizona. pic.twitter.com/TSaD58O5vG — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 1, 2023

Your Choice

Please Support Real Journalism