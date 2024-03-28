Charlie Kirk: Democrats exploiting IVF issue could cost GOP big in November

by WorldTribune Staff, March 28, 2024

Democrats have found a new issue that could help them mitigate expected losses in the November election, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk noted on his show on Real America’s Voice.

Kirk pointed to a special election in the Alabama state legislature, where a Democrat won in a district that in the previous election had gone for the Republican by more than 30 points.

The issue is in vitro fertilization (IVF). Democrat Marilyn Lands exploited the issue to win the special election in Alabama state House District 10 over Republican Teddy Powell.

The special election came one month after the state saw IVF services temporarily paused after the state Supreme Court ruled frozen embryos were children.

