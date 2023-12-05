CDC’s new vaccine guidance replaces ‘pregnant women’ with ‘pregnant people’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 5, 2023

Scientific fact: All pregnant people are women.

Government agencies like the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) take a more nuanced view.

The CDC, critics say, has essentially given up on science and can no longer claim it is simply “following the science” after replacing “pregnant women” with “pregnant people” in its new vaccine guidelines.

Other gender specific terms such as “she”, “her”, and “mother” have also been erased from the guidance and replaced by “gender neutral” terms by the CDC.

The CDC’s surrender to Orwellian reality engineers behind the screen and the well-publicized woke mob can be seen in its recommendations for a host of respiratory virus vaccinations for pregnant women, including for Covid, flu, and RSV.

Although usually mild, all three viruses can be much more severe, and even deadly, for pregnant women.

A doctors’ organization said the CDC was “cowering to political forces” at the expense of sound medical advice.

“There was no need to replace the word ‘woman’ with the words ‘pregnant person.’ In medical matters, clarity and simplicity should be prioritized so that everyone can understand what is involved,” Stella O’Malley, psychotherapist and director of the campaign group Genspect, told DailyMail.com.

“Some people, especially those for whom English is not a first language, will not understand what is meant by ‘pregnant people’ yet they would readily understand ‘mothers.’ It’s an appalling example of how politics is increasingly interfering with medicine,” O’Malley added.

Dr Jane Orient, executive director of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), told DailyMail.com: “The CDC is supposed to be an apolitical bastion of science, but here they are cowering to political forces, a small minority but highly influential entities, who are trying to change language, Orwellian style, to force acceptance of an absurdity.”

Orient added: “All pregnant persons are women. A trans man is a woman who is trying to alter her body to resemble a man’s. She is endangering her baby’s health if she is taking testosterone. The CDC ought to be warning about that.”

The CDC was ridiculed in July after advocating that biological males who identify as trans women could breastfeed — without highlighting hormonal-related health risks to the baby.

The CDC’s website replaced “breastfeeding” with “chestfeeding.”

