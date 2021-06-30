CDC data: More young people hospitalized from vaccine than COVID-19

by WorldTribune Staff, June 30, 2021

Former New York Times staffer and author Alex Berenson reports that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s own data show the agency is seeing more children and young adults being hospitalized from the COVID-19 vaccine than it ever saw from the virus itself.

A CDC presentation on Wednesday also showed a surge in myocarditis/pericarditis cases in young adults after receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The scenario that is unfolding supports a WorldTribune breakdown by analyst Lawrence A. Hunter, who predicted hospitalizations and deaths from the COVID-19 vaccines could potentially outpace those caused by the pandemic itself.

The CDC’s voluntary vaccine side effect reporting system (VAERS) has received about 48,000 reports for all previous vaccines. This year, however, that number is at least seven times that many just for COVID-19 vaccine cases.

According to Berenson, as reported by The Gateway Pundit:

We can no longer trust the Centers for Disease Control to weigh honestly the risks and benefits of Covid vaccines for young people.

That is the only possible interpretation of [the June 23] CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meeting about the link between Covid shots and serious heart problems in teens and young adults….

At the meeting, CDC scientists presented horrendous data. It showed that even without accounting for underreporting, a second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines could increase the risk of problems up to 200-fold in young men.

But the scientists then went on to suggest the vaccines should still be given – even to kids already suffering from heart problems….

In fact, the CDC’s own data shows that for every 100,000 vaccines given to young people, more than 25,000 will have temporary side effects that prevent them from “normal activities,” 700 will require medical care and 200 will be hospitalized.

In contrast, the CDC estimates that only about 50 out of 100,000 adolescents have EVER been hospitalized for Covid-related illness.

