CDC chief says mask up — forever — maybe, just in case

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, March 9, 2022

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has a dream. She envisions a future where all Americans mask up in perpetuity.

“I do anticipate that this is probably going to be a seasonal virus,” Walensky told NBC News. “Maybe during respiratory season, if things ramped up, we would want to put on our masks again to protect both from flu and from Covid and from all other respiratory diseases.”

No, just no, Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley wrote of Walensky’s vision.

“The takeaway is this: Medical bureaucrats and the politicians they partner with will never, never, never, ever allow the COVID-19 crisis to pass,” Chumley wrote in a March 8 op-ed.

The science on masks is settled and has been for some time, Chumley noted.

“And what the settled science on face masking says is that the coverings are great for doctors performing surgery in rooms that have been disinfected and staffed with nurses who do the hard work of tying the face masks in place — they work there and then. But they don’t work so well when stuffed in kids’ pockets, along with that stick of day old Juicy Fruit and the dirty nickels found on the street — and then pulled to put on when the school bus approaches. Does that really protect against a virus? Does that really ‘work’ as the medical bureaucrats have defined the face masks to ‘work?’ ”

“Walensky said it remained unclear whether people will need additional COVID-19 booster shots over the next year,” Fox News wrote, about her recent remarks on NBC.

Chumley asked: “If the shots worked, why the need for boosters? If one booster worked, why the need for — what is it, now, four? And if the shots and boosters worked, why the need for face masks?”

To the medical bureaucrats running the Covid show always have in their arsenal the “just in case” scenario.

“Just in case somebody sneezes or coughs, it’s a good idea to have a face mask in place. Just in case somebody who’s 80 years old, obese and suffering from diabetes and a heart condition takes a train or plane ride, it’s a good idea for everybody else to be shot, boosted and face masked,” Chumley wrote.

“Just in case. It ain’t science — it ain’t sound science at all. But just in case can cover pretty much every scenario that pops. Just in case can keep in place a fear that justifies clampdowns on individual liberties for a very long time.”

