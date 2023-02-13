CDC adds Covid shots to childhood vax schedule despite ‘known’ and ‘serious risks

by WorldTribune Staff, February 13, 2023

The CDC on Thursday added the two-shot primary series mRNA Covid injection to its routine immunization schedule for children and adults.

“Given all that we have learned about the dangers and ineffectiveness of Covid-19 shots over the last two years, it is horrifying to see the CDC now recommend this as a routine shot to children,” Mary Holland, Children’s Health Defense (CHD) president and general counsel told The Defender. “Although it is unsurprising given the agency capture, it is nonetheless tragic.”

“The Covid vaccines have not been shown to be either effective or safe for children,” CHD argued in an amicus brief filed in Louisiana last year. “The benefits to children are minuscule, while the risks — including the risk of potentially fatal heart damage — are ‘known’ and ‘serious,’ as the FDA itself has acknowledged.”

Data collected by the CDC through its Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and a growing number of other sources indicate serious health risks associated with Covid shots for children, The Defender’s report noted.

The CDC’s move formalized the unanimous vote by the agency’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) on Oct. 20, 2022 to recommend adding the Covid shots for children as young as 6 months old to the new Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule.

States and local jurisdictions make their own rules about which vaccines are required for school attendance, but critics of the CDC’s move have noted that many states faithfully follow CDC guidance.

“All states require vaccination in order to attend public school. Many tie their list to the CDC list or a subset thereof. So getting on the list is a key step to being mandated in many states,” said Steve Kirsch, executive director of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation. “That’s why they’ve targeted the kids with a vaccine that they don’t need.”

Under the new guidelines, the CDC recommends healthy children 6 months to 11 years old receive a primary series of two doses of the mRNA Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech monovalent Covid shots, followed by a booster of the bivalent shot.

It recommends that healthy people age 12 and older receive two doses of either the Moderna, Pfizer or Novavax shots followed by a bivalent booster.

All Covid shots being administered in the U.S. to people under the age of 18 are Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) products.

In Wednesday’s congressional hearing on Team Biden’s response to Covid, Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw asked CDC Director Rochelle Walensky why the CDC broke with its own norms and put an EUA vaccine on the childhood immunization schedule for a disease that poses very little risk to children and for which the jab poses many potential side effects without preventing transmission.

Walensky responded: “The reason that the ACIP [Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices] recommended the CDC put the COVID-19 vaccine on the pediatric schedule was only because it was the only way it could be covered in our ‘Vaccines for Children’ program. It was the only way that our under-uninsured children would be able to have access to the vaccines … That was the reason to put it there.”

This reckless action is final proof of the cynicism, corruption + capture of a once exemplary public health agency. ACIP members have demonstrated that fealty to their pharma overlords eclipses any residual concerns they may harbor for child welfare. https://t.co/UkRQBxAvo2 — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) October 20, 2022

