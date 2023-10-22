Carlson: Belief George Floyd was murdered let ‘small number of people’ make big changes

by WorldTribune Staff, October 22, 2023

Americans were told “relentlessly” for three years that it was a fact that a racist white cop in Minneapolis murdered George Floyd.

Because that’s the way seemingly everyone in the country believes it went down “a small group of people has been allowed to make massive changes to American society,” Tucker Carlson said on his latest episode posted to X.

Those people, Carlson said, have decriminalized stealing, defunded police, added the Juneteenth federal holiday to the calendar, saw to it that white men are no longer hired in corporate America, and sent that cop, Derek Chauvin, to prison for more than 20 years.

The question, Carlson asked, is did Chauvin actually murder George Floyd.

“The answer is, well, no.”

That is a conclusive fact, Carlson said, that was revealed in a new court case out of Minnesota’s Hennepin County

According to newly released court documents, prosecutors were under “extreme pressure” to charge Chauvin and three other Minneapolis police officers in the death of George Floyd, Alpha News reported on Oct. 17.

A court transcript of testimony shows, Amy Sweasy, one of the county’s top prosecutors, discussed a revealing conversation she said she had the day after Floyd’s death when she asked Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker about the autopsy.

“I called Dr. Baker early that morning to tell him about the case and to ask him if he would perform the autopsy on Mr. Floyd,” she explained. “He called me later in the day on that Tuesday and he told me that there were no medical findings that showed any injury to the vital structures of Mr. Floyd’s neck. There were no medical indications of asphyxia or strangulation.”

Sweasy continued: “He said to me, ‘Amy, what happens when the actual evidence doesn’t match up with the public narrative that everyone’s already decided on?’ And then he said, ‘This is the kind of case that ends careers.’ ”

In other words, Carlson said, “everyone lied about it from the very beginning. The people who knew the truth hid the truth and allowed the revolution to proceed.”

Ep. 32 You’ll be shocked to learn this, but it turns out the whole George Floyd story was a lie. pic.twitter.com/4vDXBStHf5 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) October 20, 2023

