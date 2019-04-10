Candace Owens testimony rips Democrats, silences Nadler

by WorldTribune Staff, April 10, 2019

Conservative commentator Candace Owens blasted Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu for what she said was the congressman’s out-of-context use of a previous quote from Owens about nationalism and Nazi Germany.

“I think it’s pretty apparent that Mr. Lieu believes that black people are stupid and will not pursue the full clip…That was unbelievably dishonest…I’m deeply offended by the insinuation of revealing that clip without the question that was asked of me,” Owens said during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on white nationalism.

Lieu, in setting up the clip, said: “I don’t know Ms. Owens. I’m not going to characterize her. I’m going to let her own words do the talking. So, I’m going to play for you the first 30 seconds of a statement she made about Adolf Hitler.”

The clip did not include the question Owens was asked by the interviewer.

After Owens’ comment, committee chair Rep. Jerrold Nadler scolded her, saying she was out of order by referring to Lieu as “stupid.”

Owens shot back: “That is not what I said.” Her response left Nadler shrugging and speechless.

Your Intel Brief: Geostrategy-Direct __________ Fix The Media Now

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments