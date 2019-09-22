Candace Owens: Democratic Party policies bigger threat to black Americans than white supremacy

by WorldTribune Staff, September 22, 2019

A list of the top 100 threats to black America would not include white supremacy, Blexit founder Candace Owens said in testimony before the House Oversight Joint Subcommittee Hearing on Confronting White Supremacy on Sept. 20.

Democrats have not only ignored but have also created the larger threats to black Americans today, Owens said.

“White supremacy is indeed real, but despite the media’s obsessive coverage of it, it represents an isolated, uncoordinated, and fringe occurrence within America,” Owens said. “It’s a fringe occurrence that is being used, in my opinion, by Democrats to scare Americans into giving up their vote to a party that can no longer win based on simple ideas, which is why we’re seeing so many of these hearings — despite other threats that are facing this nation.”

Owens highlighted the issues that she feels are bigger threats to black Americans today.

“White nationalism sounds a lot better as a threat than father absence. When are we going to call a hearing on the 74 percent single motherhood rate in black America today? My guess is probably never. Since Democrats are the author of that epidemic, which leaves us — black Americans — twenty times more likely to end up in prison, nine times more likely to drop out of high school, and five times more likely to lead a life in poverty and to commit crime.

“White nationalism also sounds a lot better than illiteracy rates. I’m assuming we’re never going to call a hearing on that, which is a real epidemic that is facing black Americans and minority Americans today. An epidemic, which, by the way, has a lot closer of a tie to our nation’s history of white supremacy. Slave codes in the early 19th century made it illegal for black Americans to read. Why? Because if slaves could read, they could access information. I don’t believe that much has changed. On the most recent national assessment of educational progress, just 17 percent of black students scored proficient in reading at a 12th grade level — 83 percent of blacks in America were not found proficient in reading at a 12th grade level. Are we going to have a hearing on that? Probably not.

“White nationalism also sounds a lot better than abortion as a threat, which has resulted in the slaughter of 18 million black Americans since 1973, and points to a bigger crisis, which is the fact that the black population growth has stagnated in this country. This crisis — in major cities like in New York — we have more black babies that are being aborted than born alive. If we’re talking about preserving lives and we’re talking about white supremacy, we should probably have a conversation about that.”

Owens also talked about how words like “racist” and “white supremacist” have taken on new and expansive definitions, and she believes that, in addition to scaring black Americans into voting for Democrats, these labels are also used to defame “people who have absolutely nothing to do with propagating white supremacy” in an effort to “censor, silence, and control” conservative voices on the Internet, so that the Left can better control the narrative.

Owens went on to say: “Many words which have once held very serious meanings have come to take on a different definition over the last couple of years, as Democrats have desperately tried to grapple with the fact that they are no longer able to manipulate Americans with broad claims and broad strokes of racism, sexism, misogyny, and the like.

“Words like ‘racism,’ which today, most nearly means anything or anyone that disagrees with a liberal,” she added, “and terms like ‘white nationalism,’ which today,” added Owens, “most nearly means that it’s election time, America.

“It’s time for the left to do what they do best,” she continued. “Divide, distract, and hope to keep their most important voting block to their Party — black Americans — angry and emotional and reactive enough to keep voting for the same Party that has systemically destroyed our families, sent our men to prison, and deferred all of our dreams.”

