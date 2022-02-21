Canadian lawmaker cut off when asking about Klaus Schwab’s role in Trudeau regime

by WorldTribune Staff, February 21, 2022

When a member of Canadian parliament asked about the influence of the globalist World Economic Forum (WEF) on domestic politics he was accused of spreading “disinformation” and cut off from speaking.

Collin Carrie pointed out how WEF founder Klaus Schwab once bragged that his Young Global Leaders group had “penetrated” leftist Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government.

“I had a constituent who wanted me to ask a question about outside interference to our democracy. Klaus Schwab is the head of the World Economic Forum and he bragged how his subversive WEF has ‘infiltrated governments around the world’, he said that his organization had penetrated more than half of Canada’s cabinet,” Carrie said.

“In the interest of transparency, could the member please name which Cabinet ministers are on board with the WEF’s agenda? My concern is -”

At that point, Carrie was cut off, with the parliament speaker saying the sound had become “very poor.” Carrie was accused by a leftist member of parliament of engaging in “disinformation.”

Last month, 2017 video footage of Schwab resurfaced in which he boasts of having “penetrated” various governments through the WEF’s Young Global Leaders program.

Schwab says in the video: “I have to say, when I mention now names, like Mrs. (Angela) Merkel and even Vladimir Putin, and so on, they all have been Young Global Leaders of the World Economic Forum … But what we are very proud of now is the young generation like Prime Minister (Justin) Trudeau … We penetrate the cabinets. So yesterday I was at a reception for Prime Minister Trudeau and I know that half of his cabinet, or even more than half of his cabinet, are actually Young Global Leaders.”

(See the full video here).

Zero Hedge noted: “The clip is notable because the WEF – known best for its annual gathering of the global elite in Davos – has been openly pushing for digital IDs and vaccine passports, while leaders of said governments continue to impose Orwellian vaccine mandates which have resulted in widespread protests for medical freedom.”

Other notable Young Global Leaders include New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, French President Emmanuel Macron, and other high ranking officials from Germany, Finland, Greece, the Netherlands and Denmark.

In a June 2020 publication titled “Now is the time for a ‘great reset’ “, Schwab boasted about how the Covid pandemic presented a “rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and reset our world to create a healthier, more equitable, and more prosperous future.”

In May 2021, the WEF acknowledged that “The Forum is involved in the WHO task force to reflect on those [vaccine credential requirements] standards and think about how they would be used.”

While the compliant Big Media will not broach the subject, independent media and social media voices are asking questions about the significant amount of influence the WEF wields in relation to current events.

1. My mind is still blown by the fact that Canada’s deputy prime minister Freeland sits on the World Economic Forum (WEF) board of trustees.

The sequence of events unfolding today was inevitable and fueled in no small part by the lassitude of Canadian political system. — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) February 19, 2022

In a recent episode, podcaster Joe Rogan appeared shocked at the WEF’s “infiltration”.

🚨MUST WATCH: Maajid Nawaz leaves Joe Rogan speechless by explaining how the World Economic Forum (WEF) is infiltrating governments around the world. pic.twitter.com/qSHFQV75Up — Culture War Resource (@CltrWarResource) February 20, 2022

