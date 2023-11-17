California strips firearm permit of LA homeowner who defended family against armed intruders

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 17, 2023

A Los Angeles father who drew his legally-owned gun on masked intruders who tried to break into his home has been stripped of his concealed carry permit.

“After successfully defending my home and my family and my five-month-old child, California has now decided to suspend my Second Amendment [rights],” Vince Ricci said in a video for the NRA.

Ricci, the CEO of a photo studio, told Fox News the sheriff’s office called him on Thursday and told him his permit was revoked due to his “yelling” at police officers.

Ricci had previously blasted the LAPD for “sloppy police work,” including their alleged negligence in picking up casings scattered near his home as evidence.

As Ricci returned home to his LA home on Nov. 4, two armed men jumped his fence and tried to force their way into his house. His wife, five-month-old and the nanny were inside. Ricci said he threw his hot tea at one suspect, reached for his gun and started a shootout with the intruders.

The two masked suspects scattered as one fired back at Ricci. Ricci then followed one suspect who hopped over the side fence, while the other hopped over the front gate and fled the scene.

Following the attack, Ricci and his family filed a police report with LAPD’s Olympic Division.

Ricci wasn’t sure if he struck either of the intruders, but told Fox11 at the time that if anyone else tried to harm him and his family again, “they’re going to die for trying to come in this house.”

The homeowner said that if it was not for his gun, he and his family could have easily been killed.

“It saved our lives,” he said. “I’m a tough guy … but there’s only so much I could do against a gun. They would have pistol-whipped me, they would have pistol-whipped my wife. They would have come in the house and there’s nothing in my house.”

Obtaining a concealed carry permit in California is more difficult than other states with Ricci telling Fox News Digital it took him months to process it.

In California residents over the age of 18 can legally carry firearms on private property and residences without a permit or license.

“My situation is unique because it happened at my front door, all on camera,” he said. “But this happens time and time again all over the country… People sweep it under the rug because it doesn’t behoove their political agenda. The fact is, evil will always exist.”

In September California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law that added an 11 percent tax on top of the federal government’s already implemented gun tax. The law made California the only state in the U.S. to have a separate tax on guns and ammunition.

