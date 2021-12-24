California nurses report ‘overwhelming’ number of heart attacks, clotting in vaccinated patients

by WorldTribune Staff, December 24, 2021

Nurses in Ventura County, California are blowing the whistle on an alarming rise in heart problems, strokes, and blood clotting in vaccinated patients, adding that doctors refuse to consider the problems could be adverse reactions to Covid shots, a report said.

A critical care nurse told The Conejo Guardian that there has been a surge in the number of young people experiencing severe health problems after receiving the Covid vaccines.

“We’ve been having a lot of younger people come in,” the nurse said. “We’re seeing a lot of strokes, a lot of heart attacks.”

The nurse detailed how one 38-year-old-woman came to the hospital with occlusions (blockages of blood flow) in her brain: “They [doctors] were searching for everything under the sun and documenting this in the chart, but nowhere do you see if she was vaccinated or not. One thing the vaccine causes is thrombosis, clotting. Here you have a 38-year-old woman who was double-vaccinated and she’s having strokes they can’t explain. None of the doctors relates it to the vaccine. It’s garbage. It’s absolute garbage.”

The nurse reported coming forward because “I’m tired of all the B.S. that’s going on. It’s crazy how nobody questions anything anymore.”

Although hospitals are seeing more myocarditis, an associated side effect of the Covid jab, the nurse said “everyone wants to downplay it — ‘It’s rare, it’s rare.’ Doctors don’t want to question it. We have these mass vaccinations happening and we’re seeing myocarditis more frequently and nobody wants to raise the red flag. When we discuss the case, they don’t even discuss it. They don’t mention it. They act like they don’t have a reason, that it’s spontaneous.”

An ICU nurse told The Conejo Guardian that the number of sick, critically ill people in her Ventura County hospital has become “overwhelming,” pushing her facility’s patient census to the highest levels she has ever seen.

“It has never been this busy, and none of it is Covid-19,” the nurse said. “We don’t normally see this amount of strokes, aneurysms and heart attacks all happening at once. … Normally we’ll see six to ten aortic dissections a year. We’ve seen six in the last month. It’s crazy. Those have very high rates of mortality.”

But doctors almost never bring up the possibility of adverse reactions due to Covid vaccinations, the nurse said: “Doctors are like, ‘It’s probably the holidays.’ I don’t understand how you can look at what’s going on and come up with just, ‘Yeah, it’s the holidays.’ There’s been a big change in everybody’s life, and it’s the vaccine.”

While doctors seem to go out of their way to suppress discussions about vaccine adverse reactions, they have no problem pressuring people to take the shots, the critical care nurse said.

It’s “not really a vaccine. It’s experimental,” the nurse said. “They shouldn’t be forcing it on everyone. There isn’t a lot of data. There are risks associated with it and you should be able to turn it down. Now if you don’t take the vaccine, people shun you.”

Hostility toward those who don’t go along runs high among medical co-workers, the nurse said: “You’re not allowed to say you don’t want it. Co-workers will talk [trash] about you, they’re so adamant about it. It’s frustrating. … You always hear the conversations behind their backs. ‘She’s not vaccinated, blah blah blah.’ I’m like, who gives a [sh–]? It’s none of your business. It’s their choice. Before, medical information was really private. Now it’s like, ‘What’s you’re Covid status?’ ”

Even patients coming into the hospital who have not taken the Covid shots are flagged and treated with disdain, the nurse said: “The first thing [nurses] say in the history and physical is, ‘He’s not vaccinated. He’s got Covid,’ ” but “the Covid numbers in ICU are zero.”

