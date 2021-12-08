California mom: School gave her son the Covid jab without her consent

by WorldTribune Staff, December 8, 2021

A California mother said officials at her 13-year-old son’s school, Barack Obama Global Prep Academy in Los Angeles, pressured the teen into taking the Covid vaccine without her consent.

Maribel Duarte told NBC 4 News that her son brought home a vaccine card after he had been offered pizza by school officials in exchange for getting the jab.

Duarte said her son told her that school officials advised him “not to say anything” about his getting the vaccine.

“I should have been involved,” Duarte told NBC. “The lady that gave him the shot and signed the paper was the one that told my son ‘please do not say anything, I don’t want to get in trouble.’ ”

The actions of the school are especially concerning, Duarte said, because her son has other underlying health conditions that she is worried could be a problem after taking the experimental jab.

“He has problems with asthma and allergy problems.”

Despite being vaccinated herself, Duarte was against her son receiving the shot.

Jennifer Kennedy, an attorney who is “closely following” vaccine mandate cases against the LA school district, says that no school district has the right to mandate students to take the vaccine – let alone give it to them without their parents signing off – because children cannot consent to vaccination on their own.

“The LAUSD does not have the power to add a vaccine to the California school schedule,” Kennedy said. “You couldn’t do it if you were a podunk school district and you can’t do it if you’re the LAUSD, the second-largest district in the nation. You don’t have the legal authority.”

The LAUSD has mandated that all students aged 12 and up get vaccinated by Jan. 10. Those who fail to do so will be forced back into online classes.

