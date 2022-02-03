California-born skier will wear the uniform of Communist China that was made by slave labor

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 3, 2022

Eileen Gu has enjoyed all the benefits of growing up in a free society. The California-born athlete participates in a sport that is mostly reserved for the rich. She has signed a contract with Victoria’s Secret. She will attend Stanford University.

And she has chosen to compete for Communist China as a freeskier at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

“Gu, born to an American father and a Chinese mother, thinks she is both an American and a citizen of the country that has proclaimed itself America’s biggest enemy,” Breitbart’s Warner Todd Huston noted.

Gu has claimed that when she is “in the U.S., I’m American, and when I’m in China, I’m Chinese.”

And when she competes for the communists, Gu will wear a Chinese team uniform that was made by slave labor.

Chinese athletes participating at the Bloody Beijing Games will wear uniforms made in the communist nation’s Xinjiang region, where authorities are brutalizing more than one million Uyghur Muslims in concentration camps.

Human rights advocates say detainees in Xinjiang are forced to work in local farms and factories, and that the global textile industry is tainted by their slave labor.

A factory in Habahe county in Xijnjiang has delivered 2,000 pieces to Beijing, including gloves, ear protectors, and ski suits, according to the South Morning China Post.

Gu, who now competes under the more proper Chinese name Gu Ailing, is favored to claim as many as three gold medals when the games begin Friday.

“This was an incredibly tough decision for me to make,” Gu exclaimed on Instagram in June. “The opportunity to help inspire millions of young people where my mom was born during the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help to promote the sport I love. Through skiing, I hope to unite people, promote common understanding, create communication, and forge friendships between nations.”

Jen Hudak, a Winter X Games gold medalist for the USA women’s team, said Gu’s decision to compete for China “seems opportunistic.”

“She became the athlete she is because she grew up in the United States, where she had access to premier training grounds and coaching that, as a female, she might not have had in China,” Hudak told the New York Post. “I think she would be a different skier if she grew up in China.”

“This makes me sad,” added Hudak. “It would be nice to see the medals going to America.”

The genocidal regime in China instantly pounced on Gu’s decision.

“Since defecting from Team USA, Gu has become the face of the winter games in China as the Chinese have exploited her face and name to the fullest extent with numerous advertising campaigns,” Huston noted. “And all of China’s most prominent sponsors have dutifully signed on to push her participation.”

Huston added:

Meanwhile, Gu has tried to appear as if she is an advocate for humanitarianism. Something that’s difficult to do while adhering to China’s demands to remain silent on the plight of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, the oppression of the democracy movements in Tibet and Hong Kong, and the enslavement and genocide of China’s minority Uyghur population. But however well she does in the Olympics, this 18-year-old “advocate for humanitarianism” will have to self-censor for her entire life in China. “Humanitarianism” will always have to serve in a distant second place to advancing the agenda of the Communist Party. And it is unclear just how much of this Gu understands.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief