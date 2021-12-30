Brazilian singer Cantor Maurílio dies 6 weeks after getting second Covid dose

by WorldTribune Staff, December 30, 2021

A 28-year-old Brazilian singer has died six weeks after receiving his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Cantor Maurílio, from the duo “Luiza and Maurílio”, died on Dec. 29 as a result of a pulmonary embolism (blood clots in the lungs), The Covid World reported.

Maurílio is best known for his duo with Luiza. In 2019, they released their number one hit song “S de Saudade” which has received more than 380 million views on YouTube. The duo released their second hit song in 2020 called “PODE SUMIR” which has received over 100 million views on YouTube.

On Nov. 17, Maurílio posted to Instagram a photo of his receiving the second dose of the vaccine. He captioned the photo: “I’m messed up but I’m immunized! 2nd dose is in the arm! GET THE VACCINE!!! Vaccines save lives”.

Maurílio was hospitalized on Dec. 15 after suddenly falling ill while recording a new album, The Covid World report said. He had collapsed in his studio and was rushed to Jardim América Hospital in Goiânia where he suffered three heart attacks.

He was later diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism and remained in intensive care until his death on Dec. 29, the report said.

