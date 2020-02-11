Both President Trump, VP Pence were distracted by Pelosi’s grumbling during speech

by WorldTribune Staff, February 11, 2020

During last week’s State of the Union address, President Donald Trump said he was driven to distraction by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s persistent “mumbling.”

Vice President Mike Pence told The Daily Caller in an interview last week that Pelosi was “muttering” to him throughout the speech and “making some complaints.”

At his rally in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday, Trump said: “On Tuesday I delivered my address on the state of the union. And I had somebody behind me who was mumbling terribly. Mumbling. Mumbling. Rawr. Rawr. Rawr. Oh. Ha. She was mumbling. Very distracting. Very distracting.”

The audience at Trump’s rally booed and chanted “Lock her up!”

“You know, it was very distracting,” Trump said. “I’m speaking and a woman is mumbling terribly behind me. Angry. There was a little anger back there.”

Trump continued: “We’re the ones who should be angry, not them. We’re the ones who should be angry, but we proudly declared that we are in the midst of the great American comeback. Our country is stronger today than ever before.”

As Trump on Feb. 4 concluded an address which highlighted his accomplishments and paid tribute to America’s heroes, Pelosi infamously tore up her copy of the president’s speech. She later explained her actions by contending there was no “truth” in Trump’s SOTU address.

Pence said of Pelosi’s actions: “I think it was a new low. Well, you know, I served in the House of Representatives for 12 years and in the State of the Union is a tradition when the Congress comes together. When the House and Senate welcome the president to the Capitol for a report on the State of the Union to address the nation. And the contrast was remarkable.”

“President Trump made a speech that was focused on America and I thought by her actions Speaker Nancy Pelosi tried to make it about her. And I think the American people see through this. The progress we’ve made over the last three years is incredible,” Pence continued.

Pence also mentioned that Pelosi continually made noises throughout the president’s speech.

“Not just at the end of the speech, but during the course of the speech, she was muttering to me throughout and making some complaints,” Pence told the Daily Caller.

“I think it was very disappointing to me because I really think that what the American people saw in the president’s State of the Union address was an optimistic view of an America that is stronger than ever before,” Pence concluded.

