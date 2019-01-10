‘Born for the Swamp’: Independent journalists vet Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

by WorldTribune Staff, January 8, 2019

“Startling changes of direction” on two key issues she “cared passionately” about as a young activist reveal that Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona Democrat, was “born for the Swamp,” a columnist noted.

In April 2006, Sinema wrote: “As one of the core organizers against the war from day one (September 12, 2001), I have always and will always continue to oppose war in all its forms.”

In an interview with The Hill in 2012, when she was making her first run for the U.S. House of Representatives, Sinema said: “You should never take military intervention off the table. When you do so, you give an out to a rogue nation or rogue actors.”

In a Jan. 7 column for LibertyNation.com, Joe Schaeffer noted that Sinema “went on to be elected in a newly created electoral district deemed to be politically neutral. After winning again in 2014 in her swing district, she went on to vote against former President Barack Obama’s Iran deal in 2015, a cherished issue to anti-war progressives.” “No Democrat should vote for a path to war over hard-fought diplomacy,” said Ilya Sheyman, of MoveOn.org.

A younger Sinema also declared herself to be deeply opposed to capitalism. On Feb. 22, 2002, the Arizona Republic published a letter to the editor from her in which she wrote, “[u]ntil the average American realizes that capitalism damages her livelihood while augmenting the livelihoods of the wealthy, the Almighty Dollar will continue to rule. It certainly is not ruling in our favor.”

Sinema also worked with the Arizona Communist Party as part of her activism at the time.

Undercover investigator of Project Veritas fame, James O’Keefe, reported on the Sinema campaign during her senatorial run.

Her field organizer Madison Snarr explained her new moderate tack, according to the report. “She had to play centrist to move up, become powerful,” Snarr said. “She’s going to vote for the interests of Arizonans… whatever the f*** that means.”

In her 2014 House re-election bid, Sinema gladly touted the endorsement of “arch-global capitalist establishment power organ” – the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Schaeffer noted.

“The Arizona business community appreciates Rep. Sinema’s hard work on issues like the reauthorization of the Export-Import Bank,” Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry President and CEO Glenn Hamer said at the time.

Schaeffer noted; “From excoriating capitalism to hugging the Export-Import Bank in 12 years. That is a lot of personal ‘growth.’ Or merely the actions of someone whose eyes were opened on how to win and keep winning elections in our corrupt political cesspool.”

Steve Farley, the 2018 Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate, explained why fellow Democrats would continue to support Sinema despite such marked changes in view.

“She’s doing what she thinks is important for her strategy, and I’ve got to respect that, because I’ve never met anybody more ambitious,” Farley said, the Huffington Post reports.

Ambitious does seem to be the best way to describe Arizona’s new senator, Schaeffer noted.

Sinema, America’s “first” openly bisexual senator, “has made 180-degree changes in her professed beliefs that just happen to correspond with the rise of her political career,” Schaeffer wrote. “These reveal her to be more of a typical self-serving hack than a committed ideologue. While a six-year Senate tenure would offer a bit more security if she does choose to pursue a progressive route, her years as a state representative and then a U.S. congresswoman strongly hint that Sinema will continue to steer a course that will protect and advance her own entrenchment at the taxpayer feeding trough.”

