Border Patrol: Over 20,000 Chinese nationals tried to illegally enter U.S. since Oct. 1

February 21, 2024

Coming from the other side of the world, well-funded Chinese nationals have quickly become the fastest growing demographic crossing Joe Biden’s open border — an almost unbelievable 5,200 percent increase over two years.

Border Patrol has reported that more than 20,000 Chinese nationals have been apprehended while attempting to illegally enter the United States since Fiscal Year 2024 began on Oct. 1.

More than 90 percent of those Chinese nationals crossed into the San Diego Sector in places like Jacumba, a small town about 60 miles east of the city.

“In FY24, San Diego Sector has made +140K apprehensions with +20K of them being from China,” Border Patrol chief Jason Owens confirmed.

The San Diego Sector includes 60 linear miles of the land border with Mexico as well 114 coastal border miles in the ocean.

Under the Biden Administration, encounters of Chinese nationals at the border have risen from 450 in Fiscal Year 2021, to over 24,000 in FY2023, with the vast majority of those encounters being single adults. That represents a staggering 5,200 percent increase.

Recent reports have revealed that China-born migrants are using step-by-step directions posted on TikTok to illegally cross the southern border. The videos advise migrants on how to employ smugglers to cross through a gap in the border fencing in California, leading to agents in California sectors seeing massive influxes of Chinese nationals. The migrants are reportedly paying smugglers as much as $60,000 per person.

On Feb. 8, border agents from Indio, California reported they apprehended five Chinese illegals who were carrying thousands of gift cards and almost two dozen fake Pennsylvania driver’s licenses. According to Border Patrol, three out of the five nationals were asylum seekers awaiting their hearings.

In 2023, DHS Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents also broke up a Chinese human smuggling and drug trafficking ring, charging 35 and arresting 24 individuals.

Concerns over illegal entry by aliens from adversarial nations have abounded amid a surge in illegal crossings overall under the Biden Administration. Between October and December of 2022, for instance, authorities encountered 1,915 Chinese individuals and 17,298 Russians.

More recently, the House Homeland Security Committee published a report in October asserting that the Department of Homeland Security admitted hundreds of thousands of “inadmissible” aliens through the U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s free CBP One app between Jan. 12, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2023.

The panel revealed that more than 90 percent of nationals from Russia, Afghanistan, Venezuela, and Belarus secured admission to the U.S. through the use of the app. That rate was 88 percent for nationals from China and Iran.

