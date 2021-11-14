‘Booster shots forever’? Fauci admits vaccine immunity not as strong as he earlier claimed

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 14, 2021

Anthony Fauci in April: “Now, usually, as many of you know, the effectiveness in the real world is often not as good as the efficacy in the pristine conditions of a clinical trial. We have found just the opposite with COVID-19 vaccines, where effectiveness is easily as good, if not better, in the real world setting.”

“If we vaccinate the overwhelming proportion of our population, we will without a doubt be able to crush the outbreak in the same way as we have done with other viral-borne diseases like measles, smallpox, and polio. So the message is, get vaccinated,” Fauci added at the time.

On Friday, Fauci not only admitted that the vaccines are not as effective as he had earlier insisted they were, but hinted that the vaccinated will likely require booster after booster after booster as vaccine immunity continually wanes.

Team Biden’s Covid czar and hero to Big Media and Big Pharma went on The New York Times’ podcast The Daily to say that immunity against both infection and hospitalization several months after initial vaccination is decreasing.

Fauci pointed to incoming data from Israel, which he noted tends to be about a month to a month and a half ahead of the United States in terms of the outbreak.

“They are seeing a waning of immunity not only against infection but against hospitalization and to some extent death, which is starting to now involve all age groups. It isn’t just the elderly,” Fauci said. “It’s waning to the point that you’re seeing more and more people getting breakthrough infections, and more and more of those people who are getting breakthrough infections are winding up in the hospital.”

To the further delight of those invested in Big Pharma, Fauci then urged the vaccinated to get the booster shot, saying it is no longer just a “bonus” but “essential.”

“I think … that the boosting is gonna be an absolutely essential component of our response, not a bonus, not a luxury, but an absolute essential part of the program.”

Note that Fauci said “the boosting” and not “the booster.”

Is the message now “booster shots forever?”

Remember, during a July town hall, Joe Biden proclaimed: “You’re not going to get Covid if you have these vaccinations.”

Related: No record of unvaccinated person who recovered from Covid spreading the virus, CDC admits, November 12, 2021

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief