Bombers of Georgia Guidestones face hard time unlike militant leftists who desecrated federal landmarks

by WorldTribune Staff, July 7, 2022

Whoever is responsible for bombing the Georgia Guidestones will face a minimum of 20 years in prison, said the District Attorney of the Northern Judicial Circuit.

Parks White, the DA in Elberton, where the 42-year-old granite monument was partially destroyed Wednesday after someone detonated an explosive device, said that regardless of how people feel about the monument, destroying a public, historical landmark is a criminal act.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said the entire structure of the Guidestones has since been demolished for “safety reasons.” White said the GBI already has many leads.

“Detonating a massive explosive device capable of shattering a granite tablet in an area surrounded by residences is a criminal act which placed many people in peril of serious injury,” White said.

There were no reports of injuries as a result of the blast, which authorities said occurred at about 4 a.m. on Wednesday.

White said the monument was owned by the governing authority in Elbert County and that any structure open to the public is considered a public building.

The Guidestones were mysteriously funded by a man using the pseudonym Robert C. Christian and built in 1980. Ownership of the monument was later transferred by the anonymous parties to Elbert County.

One part of the Guidestones called for keeping the world population at 500 million or below, while another message called on people to “guide reproduction wisely — improving fitness and diversity.”

For that reason, that the Guidestones were a monument to globalism (and Luciferian in the view of others), critics say authorities will relentlessly pursue those responsible for the bombing.

On the other hand, those responsible for the destruction of cherished historical American monuments deemed “offensive” by the Left, mainly during the Antia/BLM riots during the summer of 2020, not only get off scot free but are celebrated by leftist politicians and media personalities.

Retired Air Force Gen. Thomas McInerney noted in a Telegram post: “Most charges dropped for Antifa/BLM radicals who destroyed historical statues and monuments of our nation’s founders, but 20 years in prison for the person who destroyed the Globalist Georgia Guidestones? Unequal justice under law. We are being governed by left-wing tyrants.”

