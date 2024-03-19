‘Bloodbath’; A word legacy media would never use … right?

by WorldTribune Staff, March 19, 2024

Former President Donald Trump at a rally in Ohio on Saturday warned the U.S. auto industry would face a “bloodbath” if he is not elected in November.

Legacy media not surprisingly framed it as Trump calling for a bloody “insurrection.”

Those paragons of objectivity in legacy media would never use that word in any context.

Would they?

SUPERCUT! Trump critics would never use a term like “bloodbath” pic.twitter.com/6dSTMwsfJa — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 17, 2024

Your Choice