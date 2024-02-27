‘Blood Money’: Book details China’s strategy to rip America apart from within

by WorldTribune Staff, February 27, 2024

The communist government in China is flooding the United States with drugs and weapons parts and using proxy groups to sow social chaos in a strategy of waging war without firing a shot, author Peter Schweizer writes in his new book “Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans“.

Schweizer names some of those who are aware of China’s illicit activities, but do nothing to stop it. They include Joe Biden, Sen. Mitch McConnell, Rep. Adam Schiff, former President Barack Obama, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

“Despite the easily available, compelling evidence of Beijing’s involvement, most of our leaders carefully avoid holding China to account,” Schweizer writes. “Compromised by commercial opportunities that benefit them or their close allies and hiding behind the excuse of not wanting to ‘disrupt’ the U.S.-China relationship, they effectively allow open season on Americans and sabotage our future generations.”

Tearing apart America’s social fabric is part of a “disintegration warfare” strategy based on ancient Chinese strategist and general Sun Tzu’s Art of War, a guide on how to subdue an enemy without fighting, according to the book, which was released on Tuesday.

Schweizer writes: “In keeping with this approach, China’s official military strategy focuses on—in the Chinese leaders’ words—going after the United States’ ‘soft underbelly’ in terms of politics, economics, and the spirit and psychology of [its] people.’ Chinese leaders have coined new terms such as ‘unrestricted warfare’ and ‘disintegration warfare’ to describe Sun Tzu’s old strategy of winning without fighting.”

Schweizer reveals that in the 1990s, two senior Chinese military officers analyzed the power of the U.S. military extensively and concluded that it was futile for Beijing to try to match it, so they instead recommended deploying a “series of nonmilitary weapons” that would “reimagine the tools of warfare and redefine the battlefield” with “out of the box” strategies.

One of those strategies, Schweizer writes, was using illegal drugs as “drug warfare.” China’s top weapon in this warfare is fentanyl, which is now the leading cause of death of Americans under the age of 45, Schweizer writes, adding that it has killed more Americans in a single year than were killed in the atomic bombing of Nagasaki.

China is not only exporting the precursor chemicals for fentanyl, but it is also producing those chemicals, creating fentanyl and counterfeit pills in Mexico and the U.S., distributing the drug within the U.S., facilitating drug cartel financial transactions and money laundering, and facilitating the communication networks used by the cartels to operate in the U.S. without detection, Schweizer writes.

“And consistent with military escalation, there are plans to deploy even more potent drugs as weapons,” he adds.

Schweizer reveals that in order to stoke further social chaos and division in America, China utilizes, supports, and funds multiple far-left groups within the U.S. who stoke violence and racial tensions.

These groups, which Schweizer delves into in the book, meet with Chinese Communist Party officials, are tracked by Chinese Communist intelligence, promoted by Chinese state media, and receive funding from China.

