BLM founder was observer for Venezuela’s Smartmatic elections in 2015

by WorldTribune Staff, December 18, 2020

A co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement was once an election observer in a country notorious for rigged elections.

Opal Tometi was selected as an observer for Venezuela’s 2015 election on behalf of Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE or National Electoral Council), an organization that played a critical role in the country’s adoption of the Smartmatic voting system, The National Pulse reported.

Tweets from Tometi appear to corroborate her involvement in the vote authentication process, noting how she “observed polling sites” and “witnessed [the] citizen verification process.”

Of the 13 audits conducted by Smartmatic, at least one involved the CNE, the “citizen verification, phase II,” where “technicians from the NEC and the political parties verified that the choices registered in the printed voting vouchers matched the statements of the vote and the data held in the National Tallying Centre.”

According to a Smartmatic press releases, the CNE was responsible for inking deals to acquire the company’s voting machines:

The Venezuelan National Electoral Council (CNE) signed a contract with the SBC Consortium for the acquisition of 20.000 voting machines, manufactured by the Italian firm Olivetti Tecnost, according to Smartmatic’s specifications and configuration. The service agreement includes the support and maintenance services, plus a one year guaranty for all machines. The voting machines are expected to start arriving to Venezuela in approximately two weeks, term established in view of the packaging and delivery times.

Other articles, such as “CNE and Smartmatic Signed Service and New Machine Purchase Contracts,” noted that the CNE “signed two contracts with Smartmatic,” but now reroute users to an error page proclaiming “page not found.”

Smartmatic was created by Venezuelans in Caracas providing electronic voting machines to the late President Hugo Chavez. It has provided election services in Venezuela since 2004. Nearly all elections since then have been questioned, with analysts saying most were outright rigged by the socialists in power.

In recent years Smartmatic has branched out to provide the same services to countries across the world, including the United States, while continuing to provide support for elections in Venezuela.

The system is still used despite widespread errors and tampered results.

On Dec. 6, 2015, the Mesa de Unidad Democrática (MUD), a big tent opposition party, captured 56 percent of the vote to take control of Venezuela’s National Assembly. Socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro did not let it stand, instead instituting his own legislature, called the Constituent Assembly.

