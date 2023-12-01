Blackburn says subpoena request for Epstein’s flight logs blocked by Durbin

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 1, 2023

Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn says that her subpoena request for Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs has been blocked by Illinois Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin.

“What are Democrats trying to hide?” Blackburn tweeted after Durbin’s block.

Blackburn is a member of the Democrat-led Senate Judiciary Committee. Durbin is the chairman, giving him control of the panel’s subpoena power.

“Given the numerous allegations of human trafficking and sexual abuse surrounding Mr. Epstein, I think it is very important that we identify everybody that was on that plane, and how many trips they took on that plane, and the destinations to which they arrived,” Blackburn said.

It has been well documented that the “black book” of Epstein, the billionaire pedophile who allegedly committed suicide in prison in August 2019, was filled with marquee names from Hollywood, Wall Street and Washington, D.C. Many likely flew on Epstein’s plane, dubbed the “Lolita Express.”

Bill Clinton took 26 flights on the “Lolita Express.”

Clinton has admitted that he took trips on the “Lolita Express” but has denied he visited Epstein’s “Orgy Island.”

The documentary “Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich” features an interview with the island’s longtime information technology worker who says he personally saw the former president on the island, Little St. James, with Epstein.

Epstein, a major Democrat Party donor, allegedly committed suicide while in prison in August 2019 where he was awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking of dozens of girls.

