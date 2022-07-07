Black Republican’s viral campaign ad: ‘Make Rifles Great Again’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 7, 2022

Some Second Amendment proponents are calling it “the best political ad ever.”

In the ad, Jerone Davison, a Republican candidate in Arizona’s new Congressional District 4, sips from a star-spangled coffee mug, dons a pair of sleek Ray-Ban sunglasses, and produces a semiautomatic KelTec SUB2000 rifle as a horde of pitchfork-wielding Klansmen advance toward his Tempe home.

“When this rifle is the only thing standing between your family and a dozen angry Democrats in Klan hoods, you just might need that semiautomatic and all 30 rounds,” Davison, formerly a running back in the NFL, says in the ad.

The ad quickly went viral on Twitter, with more than 1 million views in the first five hours after it was posted.

While Second Amendment advocates lauded the ad, leftists cried foul over Davison’s portrayal of Democrats in Klan apparel.

Davison responded to critics by tweeting: “I was born in 1970 in Mississippi. When the KKK came to town, I always felt safe, because my father had rifles to protect us. This video is a cinematic depiction of a situation I faced growing up. Racist white liberals love to tell me that my LIVED EXPERIENCE didn’t happen!”

More could be said about the real history of the Democrat Party. As an analysis in American Thinker noted:

[T]he reality contradicting modern democratic meme is that Lincoln was a Republican bitterly opposed by Democrats; Jim Crow, like its modern counterpart the minimum wage movement, was a Democratic Party creation; the KKK was a Democratic Party spinoff; the Civil Rights Act was passed by Republicans in both the House and the Senate over prolonged Democrat opposition.

Davison hopes to unseat incumbent Democrat Rep. Greg Stanton in the new Congressional which includes Tempe, Mesa, Chandler, and Ahwatukee. First, he’ll face four other lesser-known Republicans in the Aug. 2 primary.

