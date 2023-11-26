Black Friday polls are dark for Left: Most homes now armed; Bidenomics hurting voters

by WorldTribune Staff, November 26, 2023

A pair of polls released over the Thanksgiving holiday do not bode well for the Democrat Party’s soft-on-crime policies and advocacy of Bidenomics as an inflation cure.

Gun ownership among voters in the U.S. is at a record high, according to a new NBC News poll.

The NBC gun ownership poll, which has been conducted since 1999, showed that 52 percent of Americans voters say they or someone in their household owns a gun, which is the highest percentage in the history of the poll.

In the poll, 56 percent of white voters said they or someone in their household owns a gun and 41 percent of black voters say the same.

“Considering recent history with well-publicized declines in law enforcement ranks, violent crime making headlines on the nightly news and in the morning newspapers, it is no wonder Americans are falling back on the Second Amendment for personal and family safety,” said Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms Chairman Alan Gottlieb. “Owning a firearm in this country is a right protected by the Second Amendment and almost all state constitutions, even though far too many politicians treat it as a government-regulated privilege.”

“Gun ownership is rising across the national landscape,” Gottlieb said, “and we are encouraged by what appears to be a cultural shift in America. More people, of all backgrounds, are taking personal responsibility for their safety and that of their families. We appear to be witnessing a significant change in how people look at gun ownership.”

Meanwhile, the latest monthly McLaughlin & Associates national survey found that 84 percent of likely voters said inflation and higher costs have affected their lives. Of those, 46 percent said they are “struggling” to make ends meet.

The survey said 50 percent of voters feel that Bidenomics has been “bad or very bad for the economy, inflation and the cost of living.”

The poll also found that, in a head-to-head contest, Donald Trump is at his highest level of support in McLaughlin’s survey at 49 percent compared to 43 percent for Biden.

The McLaughlin poll has also been tracking the impact of the court cases against Trump.

Asked if the legal troubles facing Trump are politically driven by the White House, 67 percent said yes.

The survey also indicated that 61 percent believe Biden has played a role in those cases. In another question, 61 percent said they’d like the Department of Justice to back off and “let the voters decide who the next president should be.”

Pollster John McLaughlin told the Washington Examiner: “President Trump’s strategy to run an issue-centered campaign challenging Joe Biden’s failed policies has worked perfectly. Joe Biden’s corrupt campaign of indictments against President Trump has backfired. With 54 days to the Iowa caucuses and 11 months to Election Day, Joe Biden is merely doubling down on failure.”

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines