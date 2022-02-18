Biracial NC dad: People who tell me my kids are oppressed would be ‘absolutely at war with me’

by WorldTribune Staff, February 18, 2022

A biracial father spoke out against the teaching of Critical Race Theory at the Cabarrus County (North Carolina) School Board meeting on Feb. 14, saying he does not see racism in everyday life, adding that it is only happening on the government level and in the media.

”In America, I can do anything I want and I teach that to my children. And the person who teaches my kids that they’re somehow oppressed based on the color of their skin would be absolutely at war with me,” Brian Echevarria said at the meeting.

