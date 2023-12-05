Biological men take 2 of 3 top spots in Illinois women’s cycling championship

by WorldTribune Staff, December 5, 2023

Men won the gold and silver medals in the women’s singlespeed category at the Illinois State Cyclocross Championships on Dec. 3, leaving only one spot on the medal podium in the women’s race for a woman.

Tessa Johnson won the gold and Evelyn Williamson took home the silver.

Kristin Chalmers, a woman, took the bronze.

In August, the two men took first place at two separate Illinois women’s team cycling championships under the team name “TS-ESTRODOLLS,” a reference to the sex hormone estrogen, Reduxx reported.

Williamson has been racing in the women’s category since at least 2017, earning 18 titles.

In 2020, Williamson reportedly competed in both the men’s and women’s categories at the Sky Express Winter Criterium, winning first place in the women’s event while not placing against the men.

Johnson competed in men’s cycling while attending Clemson University but did not begin to pick up wins until switching to the women’s competitions.

Women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines said she would personally pay competitors if they withdrew from future cycling competitions where men are allowed to compete in the women’s race.

Two men take 1st & 2nd at the Illinois State Cyclocross Championships yesterday. @usacycling has 2 categories for men and none for women Any woman who concedes and doesn’t compete, I will personally pay them the prize money they’re missing out on. Stop participating in the farce pic.twitter.com/MbFc2av95y — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) December 4, 2023

