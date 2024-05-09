Biological male completely dominates girls’ 400 meters race at Portland championship meet

by WorldTribune Staff, May 9, 2024

Video from the Portland Interscholastic League Championship on Wednesday shows Aayden Gallagher, a biological male who identifies as a girl, dominating in the 400 meters semi-finals.

Gallagher, a sophomore at McDaniel High School, also finished second in the 200 meter race, qualifying for the finals in the meet being held at Lincoln High School.

If he places in the top two in any of the final events, Gallagher will move on to compete in the girls’ Oregon State Championships.

Under current Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) policies, students are permitted “to participate for the athletic or activity program of their consistently asserted gender identity.”

Biological male Aayden Gallagher absolutely dominates the Girls Varsity 400m at the Portland City League Championships yesterday. What the hell is happening in Oregon.pic.twitter.com/t1bn7ojJSc — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 9, 2024

