Bill Gates’ coronavirus conflicts of interest

by WorldTribune Staff, April 7, 2020

Billionaire globalist Bill Gates, in an op-ed for The Washington Post last week, said “The country’s leaders need to be clear: Shutdown anywhere means shutdown everywhere. Until the case numbers start to go down across America — which could take 10 weeks or more — no one can continue business as usual or relax the shutdown.”

Gates added that the impacts of the coronavirus could linger another 18 months or so, until a vaccine was developed.

An 18-month shutdown?

“How nice for the nice billionaire with the multimillion-dollar mansion. Or two,” Washington Times columnist Cheryl K. Chumley noted. “But for the peons of America, work isn’t an option. It’s food. It’s survival. And getting a handout from the government, while necessary in times of crises, doesn’t make up for a bankrupted business.”

The call for a total shutdown of America, Chumley noted, comes “from the guy who’s poised to make some cool millions in the market chaos of recent weeks,” and “from the guy who practically controls policy at the World Health Organization (WHO).”

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust recently disclosed a large investment in The Mexico Fund, a closed-end fund that focuses investments in that country, Barron’s reported adding “the fund has withered in the face of the market disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.”

The Mexico Fund’s New York Stock Exchange shares fell by 42 percent in recent weeks; Gates’ trust just bought a 5 percent stake, to become the fourth-largest investor in the fund.

“What a buy. Some might say, what a steal,” Chumley wrote. “That’s fine; that’s the capitalistic way: Buy low, sell high, profit, profit, profit in the meanwhile. Even philanthropists can be market-savvy.”

At the same time, however, “Gates is one of the largest funders of the WHO,” Chumley noted.

In a 2017 article titled “Meet the world’s most powerful doctor: Bill Gates,” Politico wrote: “Some billionaires are satisfied with buying themselves an island. Bill Gates got a United Nations health agency in Geneva. Over the past decade, the world’s richest man has become the World Health Organization’s second-biggest donor, second only to the United States. … This largesse gives him outsized influence over its agenda. … The result, say his critics, is that Gates‘ priorities have become the WHO‘s.”

The WHO didn’t always see the coronavirus as a pandemic.

“As a matter of fact, WHO didn’t announce the coronavirus as a pandemic until the very day after Gates — who had wished for some time that WHO would declare the coronavirus a pandemic — well, until the very day after Gates made a very large donation to a cause that benefits WHO,” Chumley noted.

On March 10, Business Insider wrote: “Bill Gates has been sounding the alarm on the COVID-19 coronavirus, calling it a ‘pandemic,’ though the World Health Organization has yet to give it that distinction.”

That was simply an aside to the larger Business Insider article point — which was to announce that “The Gates Foundation, Wellcome and Mastercard are committing $125 million in funding to companies developing treatments for the novel coronavirus” and that “the funding would be used for a COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator” to help speed along coronavirus treatments to the infected.

The Gates Foundation, meanwhile, specified in its own online post that Gates‘ donated portion of the $125 million would be $50 million.

The Gates Foundation also posted this: “The COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator will work with the World Health Organization, government and private sector funders and organizations, as well as the global regulatory and policy-setting institutions.”

The same WHO and global regulatory and policy-setting institutes that Gates heavily funds.

Chumley noted that “On March 11, one day after Business Insider reported how Gates had been pushing for a WHO declaration of pandemic on the coronavirus — one day after Gates announced the infusion of millions of dollars into a WHO-partnered venture called COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator, that dangled the prospect of putting more regulatory powers into the hands of the global elitists — one day after that, WHO’s director-general made an interesting announcement.”

On March 11, at a press conference on the coronavirus, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this: “We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic.”

“Coincidence?” Chumley asked. “Perhaps.

“But there’s a lot of money and power and influence to be made with this coincidence. And as Gates‘ quick jump to buy up the bottom-dollar Mexico Trust shows, he’s a guy who’s not at all averse to taking coronavirus lemons and making coronavirus lemonade for himself and his partners. But if perception counts, Gates should pick a side in this coronavirus crisis: Either heal or profit. Don’t do both.”

Chumley added: “The fate of a hard-earned dream shouldn’t rest with a globalist billionaire who’s warning of dire coronavirus consequences to come — all the while making hands-over-fist coronavirus money, all the while holding top dog status in one of the very agencies tasked with sounding alarms on global health crises.

“It’s a conflict of interest. At the least, it perceives that way.”

