Bill did it: Under oath, Clinton had an explanation for her private email server

by WorldTribune Staff, December 16, 2018

Hillary Clinton claimed she was generally clueless about the setup of the private email server she used during her tenure as secretary of state, saying in written answers under oath that she used it for the “purpose of convenience” and that anyway it was set up by “President Clinton’s office.”

Clinton was ordered to provide the written answers under oath by U.S. District Court Judge Emmet G. Sullivan in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed by government watchdog group Judicial Watch.

“Subject to and without waiving the forgoing objections, Secretary Clinton answers as follows: As Secretary Clinton prepared in late 2008/early 2009 to serve as Secretary of State, she was aware that President Clinton’s office had set up an e-mail system, but she had no role in this process. Secretary Clinton knew that President Clinton’s staff had recently upgraded that system. Secretary Clinton does not know what equipment that system used, how it was created, who decided that the system needed to be upgraded, or who else had accounts on the system. Secretary Clinton believes that one of the President’s aides, Justin Cooper, set up the system. Secretary Clinton decided to use a clintonemail.com account on the system for the purpose of convenience. Secretary Clinton recalls that the clintonemail.com account was created in early 2009. Although Secretary Clinton does not have specific knowledge of the details of the creation of the account, the ‘domain,’ or the ‘domain name,’ her best understanding is that Mr. Cooper set it up.”

Sullivan ordered Clinton to “[D]escribe the creation of the clintonemail.com domain name and the decision to set the domain up on the existing server, the date it was decided to create the domain and set it up on the existing server, who made those decisions, and when the domain became operational on the existing server.”

To another question regarding her October 22, 2015 testimony before the House Select Committee on Benghazi, during which she testified that 90 to 95 percent of her emails “were in the State’s system” and “if they wanted to see them, they would certainly have been able to do so,” Clinton suggests she learned this from her attorneys, who seem to have guessed this answer, Judicial Watch noted.

In a separate Judicial Watch FOIA lawsuit that first led to the disclosure of the “private” Clinton email system, U.S. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth called the Clinton email issue “one of the gravest modern offenses to government transparency” and ordered additional discovery into whether Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email while secretary of state was an intentional attempt to “stymie” FOIA.

“Mrs. Clinton’s assertion that she used a separate email system as a matter of ‘convenience’ is simply not credible and is belied by evidence and testimony” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “We intend to pursue additional questions from Mrs. Clinton and others on this blatant attempt to hide her emails from Judicial Watch, the courts, Congress, and the American people.”

Check Out Geostrategy-Direct __________ Jump Start the U.S. Media

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments