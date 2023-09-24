‘Big win for Tommy’: Trump salutes senator’s stand against Swamp power

by WorldTribune Staff, September 24, 2023

Actions speak louder than words. One Republican senator has demonstrated what not backing down to the Democrat Left looks like.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, partisan military officials including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, and the Democrat corporate media have for months sought to smear Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, saying his blocking of military nominations in protest of the Pentagon’s policy of using taxpayer money to subsidize abortion in the ranks was somehow harming “military readiness” and jeopardizing “national security.”

All along, Tuberville had insisted that Schumer had the ability to call a floor vote on the 300 promotions that Tuberville had placed holds on.

Schumer on Wednesday caved and filed cloture on a series of military nominations, “all but admitting he’s had the power to do so in spite of his attacks” against Tuberville, Townhall.com’s Rebecca Downs noted.

Former President Donald Trump noted in a Truth Social post: “BIG WIN FOR TOMMY. Unlike McConnell and his group of automatic Democrat YES VOTES, Tommy T is willing to take on the Radical Left Fascists & Thugs that are destroying our Country. What a difference!”

Along with his salute to Tuberville for taking on Swamp power, Trump also called on Republicans to take a stand against the Biden administration’s weaponization of government.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote: “A very important deadline is approaching at the end of the month. Republicans in Congress can and must defund all aspects of Crooked Joe Biden’s weaponized Government that refuses to close the Border, and treats half the Country as Enemies of the State. This is also the last chance to defund these political prosecutions against me and other Patriots. They failed on the debt limit, but they must not fail now. Use the power of the purse and defend the Country!”

Polling shows that 60 percent of Americans oppose taxpayer dollars going towards elective abortions, and the Hyde Amendment is supposed to be in place to offer such protections.

In a series of posts on X, Tuberville said he has not been bluffing on the matter, and also that the military holds will remain so long as the abortion policy is in place.

“Democrats can’t have it both ways,” Tuberville wrote. “Either they can confirm these nominees through regular order, or they can stop complaining about acting officials. Democrats say this is a large backlog of nominees. They say it would take a long time. Well I agree! It’s been a big backlog,” he added, before reminding who is to blame and insisting the party in control of the chamber actually do something about it then.

“But again Chuck Schumer allowing the backlog to build up over six months is his fault! We could have been confirming one or two a week for the last 200 days. It would have taken us just four hours each week. But we didn’t do it. We took another angle of just sitting back and watching. Chuck Schumer refused again and again and again,” Tuberville emphasized, explaining how it points to a lack of leadership.

“We don’t have a lack of leadership in our military, we have a lack of leadership right here in the United States Senate! Despite the lack of leadership, senators are perfectly capable of voting. Voting is our job! That’s why we were sent here,” Tuberville declared.

“So to be clear, my hold is still in place. The hold will remain in place as long as the Pentagon’s illegal abortion policy remains in place. If the Pentagon lifts the policy, then I will lift the hold. It’s as easy as that,” he explained. “That’s been my position from the very beginning, the senator reminded. “I’m not afraid to vote on these nominees, or on all of these nominees. I came here to this chamber to vote. And I reserve the right to seek another cloture position on the nominees in the future. So that’s where we stand today.”

Schumer refused to admit he had caved. In addition to claiming Tuberville “accomplished nothing,” The Hill quoted Schumer as saying “simply put, besides the most extreme elements of the Republican Party, no one thinks this is a good idea, and in the face of that opposition, it seems that Sen. Tuberville is becoming more and more desperate to get out of the box he put himself in. The blame falls squarely on the shoulders of the senior senator from Alabama.”

Meanwhile, Col. Douglas Macgregor delivered the following address to the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity on what Americans can do to reclaim the Republic. He concluded: “I do not agree with the notion that the people running this town are invincible. I have dealt with them. … Don’t be afraid of these people.” It was posted to YouTube on Sept. 16:

